How to get Amazon deliveries while RVing

RVtravel.com recently ran a poll asking how often our RVing readers shop on Amazon. With only 18% shopping rarely or never, the remaining 82% of us that are buying from Amazon are certainly active!

I am one of the active ones. If I don’t shop at Amazon every day, I do at least pretty often. I actually love Amazon. They have an amazing selection and usually reasonable prices. Most often what I choose includes free shipping. Yup, I know. Nothing is free, but at least it is usually free shipping if I return it.

Plan ahead

So when we start traveling for the summer I find I have to plan ahead. I keep a list going on Amazon for those things I might want or can’t live without, and those I just don’t want to do a lot of searching for again. I read reviews and it is time-consuming, although I have learned to click on “Read all reviews” and then start reading the lowest reviews first.

I can add multiple lists directly under the “Add to Cart” button. I do go in and periodically clear out things I have added that I don’t want anyone

Where to have Amazon packages delivered while RVing

Relatives or friends en route or destination is the easiest way. This way, you don’t have to worry about being somewhere on time. I always email the recipients the confirmation so they know it is coming.

RV parks en route . I always call first and make sure they accept Amazon deliveries. We even had a 33-inch TV sent to one of the RV parks to make sure it arrived before we got there, as it was being installed for us near the park.

General Delivery to USPS post offices along the route or at destination. I, again, always call first to make sure they accept Amazon, FedEx, and UPS deliveries. I pick post offices in small towns with only one post office so I know which one to go to. The post office will hold an article or mail for 30 days. If it's not picked up, it will return it to the sender. I use General Delivery for prescriptions, too. I set up our prescription deliveries for the post office with a leave date several weeks before leaving.

Amazon delivery lockers. Major cities and some smaller cities have Amazon lockers. Packages can be delivered there and you get a code to unlock. Amazon will send a confirmation and pickup instructions via email. Package must be under 10 lbs. and less than 16 x 12 x 14 inches. The only glitch is that you'll need to pick up the package in three days or it will be returned. I have had our son pick up an Amazon locker delivery for me with the confirmation and instructions. It works best if you take your phone with the email and barcode to scan when picking up. All that is explained here.

