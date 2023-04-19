My RV has major delamination. Where can I find DIY repair information?

Dear Dave,

Unfortunately, I have a sizeable delamination project on my RV to tackle. Do you have any tips or referrals to articles or other sources of information for this project? Thank you. —Jeff, 2002 Winnebago Vista

Dear Jeff,

The sidewalls of your Vista are made of a fiberglass outer skin, lauan paneling, block foam insulation with aluminum framework embedded, and an interior lauan with wallpaper. They are all laminated with an adhesive compound and run through a series of pinch rollers trademarked as Winnebago Thermo-Panel® construction.

What typically causes delamination in this type of construction is a moisture leak that penetrates between the layers and either weakens the adhesive, or deteriorates the lauan wood panel. In recent years, Winnebago has gone to a product called Azdel. It is a composite and will not deteriorate like the wood product but can still get delamination between layers if moisture gets inside.





Here is a cutaway sample I have from the Winnebago Training Program showing what your sidewall would look like.

Websites I recommend regarding delamination

Two websites I would recommend are by California RV Specialists and Composet Products L.L.C. More on them below.

Depending on the location and severity of the delamination, there are a few different methods you can use to make the repair. The type of delamination shown on the front cab of this trailer would require an entire reskin, which is a very daunting process and most likely not a DIY one.

If you have just a small sidewall delamination, it is possible to pull out a window or remove a cutout, which is most likely where the moisture penetration started, and try to reglue the layers. First you will need to find an adhesive that will work in an enclosed environment and one that will not deteriorate the block foam. Stabond has been recommended by several dealers, as well as Composet. If the area is relatively small, you might be able to drill a small hole in the top part of the delamination area and inject a small amount of the appropriate adhesive. Then use a piece of plywood and find a way to apply that wood to the sidewall with pressure. Park the unit next to a wall and use a 2×4 horizontal to apply the pressure.

If the area is larger and has deteriorated the lauan, that entire area will need to be cut out and it could need new block foam as well as lauan and even fiberglass. Check out the video overview from Dustin and Zack at California RV Specialists here.

Composet Products L.L.C. actually sells RV delamination repair kits here. This website has several articles and videos on various delamination repairs that should be beneficial.

Also, RVtravel.com has several articles on delamination.

