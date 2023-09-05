My RV’s slide room flap won’t “flip,” so I use a stick to pull it out

Dear Dave,

You’ve answered several questions for me—many thanks. Today’s question is: The wipers on my RV’s slide rooms do not extend all the way on the opened slide. I have made sure to keep them sprayed with silicone spray. I saw this when we had our walk-through. The salesman said don’t worry about it, with use and spray they will extend. It’s now been over two years. I use a small, long stick to work them out. Thanks again. —Steve, 2021 Reflection 303RLS

We had this question posted over a year-and-a-half ago, but I did not post any photos or graphics and had several comments that readers couldn’t picture what I was talking about. We had the same issue on a 2016 Keystone Raptor for RV Lifestyle and Repair Club and did a video, but unfortunately it is in the archives now and not available on the site.

Most companies use a double-sided bulb seal that has a flap or squeegee that not only cleans the wall of the slide room off if there is moisture, but also helps seal the gap if the room cannot be opened all the way. Here is an example of one that the flap did not “flip” all the way as you have indicated.

Notice about half way down the flap is in the inside. Since this room is extended, the flap should to the outside as the friction of the wall would push it out with the room.

Add a plastic trim piece

We fixed the problem by adding a plastic trim piece vertically on the room that pushes the flap in and out during extension and retraction. You can get the trim piece in a variety of colors here. This has an adhesive backed flat side and can be installed the entire length, if needed.

On the first unit, we installed the trim piece vertically close to the inside so it would flip early when retracting and help wipe off any moisture. Here is a photoshop graphic showing the location.

On the larger slide we had to deal with a window, so here is a photoshop graphic of that installation.

Both installations solved our problem of the flap not flipping the right direction during extension and retraction. The trim was low profile enough to not hit the sidewall at the opening.

