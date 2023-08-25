RV Daily Tips. Friday, August 25, 2023

Issue 2195

Today’s thought

“Try a little harder to be a little better.” ―Gordon B. Hinckley

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Park Service Founders Day!

On this day in history: 1916 – The United States National Park Service is created.

Tip of the Day

A must-have for RVers? Walkie-talkies! Here’s why

By Gail Marsh

You may have tossed them aside once you outgrew “playing spies.” Or perhaps you quickly lost interest when that first cellphone landed in your hands. Whatever your reason, they remain a must-have for RVers: walkie-talkies! This low-tech wonder performs even when your cell signal drops. Walkie-talkies provide nearly instantaneous communication and can keep you connected no matter where you roam.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

My RV’s undercarriage is covered in rust. Should I sandblast and undercoat it?

Dear Dave,

I purchased my 32-foot 5th wheel RV new last year, and fixed several issues myself. I tried to get a warranty on the underneath metal plate of the RV, which was very rusty. I asked Camping World to undercoat the chassis. They would not. Is it practical to use spray undercoat and do it myself? Do I need to sand blast it first? —Roger, 2022 Keystone Montana High Country 295RL

Read Dave’s answer

Video of the day

How to make the best steak ever in a cast iron skillet

By Cheri Sicard

Did you know you can make a steakhouse-quality steak at home or in your RV using your cast iron skillet? In the video below, Ryan Maya of the Ryan Maya Cooks YouTube channel is here to show us how to make the best steak ever, using this simple kitchen tool.

Click here to watch

Know Your RV: 7 tips for a happy RV toilet

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

For many new to the RV lifestyle, the RV toilet is a mysterious dweller in a tiny closet. But if you plan on spending any time with your RV, you’ll soon need to get intimately acquainted. Here are important tips to get along with what can be a good friend on the road. Get all the down and dirty details here.

Reader poll

Will you attend a county or state fair this fall?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Protect outdoor RV power cords with the upside-down bucket mod

Here’s a very inventive solution that fixed this problem entirely for just a few dollars. All that is needed for this RV power cord mod is a bucket that is wide enough to house the RV power cord electrical connection as shown in the picture. Make two holes directly across from each other near the bottom. Be sure to make them large enough so a cord connection can fit through them. Then simply thread the two ends of the RV power cord together inside the bucket and flip it over so the bottom of the bucket protects the connection like an umbrella. The RV power cord will now stay suspended off the ground and protected from water. —From doityourselfRV.com

Website of the day

Preventing ticks on your pets

This page on the CDC’s website hosts a ton of information about keeping ticks off your pets. If you have a dog or cat who spends time outside, memorize this information!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 50 percent have been on at least one blind date in their lifetime

• 82 percent have taken a typing class

• 30 percent said their grandparents played a huge part in their young adult life

Recent poll: Most national park campgrounds have a 14-day limit. Should that be shortened to 7 days to accommodate more campers?

Recipe of the Day

Fried Green Tomato BLT Sandwich

by Allisha Bordelon from Coushatta, LA

Fried green tomatoes are one of our all-time favorite summertime indulgences! This sandwich really shows off the tomatoes’ flavor by using light panko bread crumbs as a coating. The roasted red pepper mayo is the perfect finishing touch.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, just 13% of adults in the U.S. regularly get their news from the app formerly known as Twitter (now X), trailing both Facebook and YouTube.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our three kids, Wicket, Gizzy and Chewy (Yorkies). They love to go camping. We caught them all standing in the doorway of the motorhome with a look on their face as if to say, “Come on Mom! Come on, Dad! Let’s go! Hurry! 🙂 ” —Mark & Alice Wiltrout

Brand-new book for county park camping

Roundabout Publications and the Ultimate Campground Project have published the first edition of “Camping in America’s County Parks.” The 192-page directory profiles 2,068 RV, van and tent camping areas at 1,408 parks in 42 states. Inside, maps pinpoint campgrounds with information about staying, including types of restrooms, showers, dump stations and RV length limits. Rates, contact and reservation information is also listed. Read more about it here.

Leave here with a laugh

