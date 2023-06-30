Friday, June 30, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeCamping & Parks
Camping & ParksNews

Mystery gas sickens 17 campers at Forest Service campground

By RV Travel
0

Fire units were dispatched to the Vallecito Campground in Colorado’s San Juan National Forest on Wednesday in response to a report of campers sickened by an exposure to an unknown gas.

The first units of the Upper Pine River Fire Protection District to arrive were met by the campground host, who identified seventeen people who reported being sickened in four campsites by a cloud of gas. Eight people required medical treatment after presenting with a variety of symptoms ranging from wheezing to nausea, throat and nose irritation.

Eye irritation which would be common in the discharge of a pepper spray or bear repellent was not reported among the campers. No one required transportation to a hospital.

Upper Pine River crews sampled the atmosphere with gas monitors in and around the campsites including the nearby campground facilities without discovering any hazardous substances. An army veteran on site with experience with chemical agents reported a possible CS gas, riot or smoke agent being discharged.

The chemical bathrooms were also investigated as a possible source of sulfur or methane gas discharge. The incident remains under investigation by a LaPlata County Sheriff’s officer.

##RVT1111b

RV Travel
RV Travel
Previous article
Thor motorhomes recalled: bike rack arms may detach

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE