Thor motorhomes recalled: bike rack arms may detach

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2022-2024 Tranquility and 2022-2023 Sanctuary motorhomes. The R-bike rack arms may fracture and detach. A bike rack that detaches from the vehicle increases the risk of a crash of the RV or of causing injury to nearby motorists or pedestrians.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the defective components of the bike rack, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 26, 2023. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000297.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.