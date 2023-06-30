Friday, June 30, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeTravel
Travel

2024 Rand McNally Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas now available

By RV Travel
0

Rand McNally has released the new 2024 edition of its best-selling Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas for professional truck drivers. It’s also a best seller among RVers with long motorhomes or truck-trailer combinations.

Despite near ubiquitous use of GPS for routing trucks, this Rand McNally’s best-selling atlas is often the go-to navigation device that experienced truck drivers and RVers use to plot their course and to use when GPS devices fail to operate appropriately. This is why Rand McNally’s Motor Carrier’s Road Atlas continues to elicit five-star reviews for accuracy, dependability, and ease of use.

“I have relied on this atlas for years to keep me away from low bridges and tunnels,” said RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury. “It’s especially valuable in the eastern USA where the roads and their overhead clearances are lower. I’ve also been able to avoid roads with turns too tight to make with my motorhome and toad behind.”

Every edition of the guide includes updated state and national truck-accessible routes; the latest state-by-state regulations; fuel tax charts; restricted routes, low-clearance and more and a highway-by-highway list of roads with height clearance issues.

The edition should be available now or before long at major bookstores and most travel centers (truck stops) around the USA and Canada. It is already available at Amazon.

##RVT1111

Previous article
Mystery gas sickens 17 campers at Forest Service campground
Next article
Butt-to-nose RV sites. How close is close enough?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE