2024 Rand McNally Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas now available

Rand McNally has released the new 2024 edition of its best-selling Motor Carriers’ Road Atlas for professional truck drivers. It’s also a best seller among RVers with long motorhomes or truck-trailer combinations.

Despite near ubiquitous use of GPS for routing trucks, this Rand McNally’s best-selling atlas is often the go-to navigation device that experienced truck drivers and RVers use to plot their course and to use when GPS devices fail to operate appropriately. This is why Rand McNally’s Motor Carrier’s Road Atlas continues to elicit five-star reviews for accuracy, dependability, and ease of use.

“I have relied on this atlas for years to keep me away from low bridges and tunnels,” said RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury. “It’s especially valuable in the eastern USA where the roads and their overhead clearances are lower. I’ve also been able to avoid roads with turns too tight to make with my motorhome and toad behind.”

Every edition of the guide includes updated state and national truck-accessible routes; the latest state-by-state regulations; fuel tax charts; restricted routes, low-clearance and more and a highway-by-highway list of roads with height clearance issues.

The edition should be available now or before long at major bookstores and most travel centers (truck stops) around the USA and Canada. It is already available at Amazon.

