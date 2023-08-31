Nebraska man pulled over with massive bull riding shotgun

In a moo-ving tale that left officers both shocked and amazed, police in Norfolk, Nebraska, wrangled in a traffic stop like no udder. A driver was spotted cruising along Route 275, but what caught the officers’ attention wasn’t a runaway car, but rather an unexpected passenger—a full-sized Watusi bull, the one and only “Howdy Doody” riding shotgun.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Division responded to a call that would’ve made even the most seasoned cowboy scratch their head. The caller reported a four-legged bull co-pilot riding shotgun in the passenger seat.

Imagine driving down the road in your RV and seeing this out your window! You’d want to… steer-clear!

Behind the wheel was none other than Lee Meyer, a local legend from Neligh, whose furry companion goes by the name of “Howdy Doody.” This dynamic duo caught the attention of the long arm of the law during a routine traffic stop that left officers both amused and slightly puzzled.

“The officer decided to go easy on him, even though there were a few ‘udderly’ citable offenses. He gave Meyer a stern warning, or you could say, a ‘moo-ning,’ and kindly asked him to mosey on back home, leaving the bullshenanigans behind,” explained Police Captain Chad Reiman.

Meyer and his hoofed accomplice headed back to their homestead, leaving the city streets bull-free and, thankfully, nobody got horned in the process.

It turns out Meyer and Howdy Doody have a bit of a reputation for crashing parades across the state, spreading bovine brilliance wherever they roam. And while this rodeo-rocketing escapade might’ve earned them a few chuckles, it seems the bull’s days of city slickin’ are on hold, at least for now.

