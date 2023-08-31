Thursday, August 31, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

Nebraska man pulled over with massive bull riding shotgun

By RV Travel
0
A bull riding shotgun in a small car
You'd want to steer-clear of these two!

In a moo-ving tale that left officers both shocked and amazed, police in Norfolk, Nebraska, wrangled in a traffic stop like no udder. A driver was spotted cruising along Route 275, but what caught the officers’ attention wasn’t a runaway car, but rather an unexpected passenger—a full-sized Watusi bull, the one and only “Howdy Doody” riding shotgun.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Division responded to a call that would’ve made even the most seasoned cowboy scratch their head. The caller reported a four-legged bull co-pilot riding shotgun in the passenger seat.

Imagine driving down the road in your RV and seeing this out your window! You’d want to… steer-clear!

Behind the wheel was none other than Lee Meyer, a local legend from Neligh, whose furry companion goes by the name of “Howdy Doody.” This dynamic duo caught the attention of the long arm of the law during a routine traffic stop that left officers both amused and slightly puzzled.

“The officer decided to go easy on him, even though there were a few ‘udderly’ citable offenses. He gave Meyer a stern warning, or you could say, a ‘moo-ning,’ and kindly asked him to mosey on back home, leaving the bullshenanigans behind,” explained Police Captain Chad Reiman.

Meyer and his hoofed accomplice headed back to their homestead, leaving the city streets bull-free and, thankfully, nobody got horned in the process.

It turns out Meyer and Howdy Doody have a bit of a reputation for crashing parades across the state, spreading bovine brilliance wherever they roam. And while this rodeo-rocketing escapade might’ve earned them a few chuckles, it seems the bull’s days of city slickin’ are on hold, at least for now.

##RVT1120b

Previous article
Western Canada is ablaze; travel and camping restricted
Next article
U.S. states ranked for road rage incidents—Are you headed for the worst state?

What's up with the comments?

We've had to turn off our extra comment features due to technical problems.

Comments

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE