New 2022 travel trailers going to auction houses. What’s going on here?

When RV dealers go to the auction to buy used rigs, that’s what you’d expect them to buy. It didn’t happen that way in June. A huge number of brand-new, 2022 travel trailers—some with their furniture wrapped in packing material—rolled across the blocks. It wasn’t the only “funny” thing in this month’s report from Black Book, the industry market watcher. Motorhomes continue to act like literal bounders.

Travel trailer prices shoot up

The latest “used” market report from Black Book is based on auction sales across the U.S. in June. A quick comparison to the May report is an eye-opener. In May, the average towable sold at auction for $21,362. But June saw prices shoot up to an average of $25,056—more than 17% in just a month. Skewing the prices were the huge number of 2022 travel trailers. Black Book’s RV market specialist, Eric Lawrence, says it’s possible that 20% of all towables at June auction were brand-new units.

What gives? Why would RV dealers liquidate 2022 travel trailers, and quite likely at a loss? Lawrence speculates the dealers are beginning to sweat the 2024 model year, just around the corner. They probably figure that having new 2022 units on the lot, along with their existing stock of 2023 units, would be just too much when the 2024 rigs roll in. Adding fuel to the speculative fire is this: Will a customer tow a new 2022 travel trailer off the lot and have the same “new” warranty if he’d purchased it in 2022?

With this huge number of 2022s at auction, the average selling price was definitely skewed. And while in May the average travel trailer sold was six years old, in June it shrank to just four years old.

Curveballs from motorhomes

Motorhomes likewise threw a curveball at the statistical records. “Motorhomes continued their familiar one month up, one month down pattern,” says Eric Lawrence. The last several months have repeated the pattern, high prices one month, and low the next. June was a “low” month. The average selling price for motorized units was $68,405, which is down $4,988 (6.8%) from the previous month (May).

We asked Lawrence for an explanation of the “bounder” price fluctuations in the motorhome market. He could only speculate that somehow, inventory issues might be the driver. He could give no explanation based on market drive.

In any event, prices are decidedly odd when comparing June this year with June of 2022. One year ago the average motorhome sold for $73,615 and the average towable unit brought $20,257. Now motorhomes are down to $68,405; travel trailers, as mentioned, were up to $25,056. And as to the number of units sold, here was yet another divergence. Motorhomes decreased 4.3%, while towable sales increased 7.1%.

Where will it go from here? Nobody wants to make a prediction. Tune in next month to see.

