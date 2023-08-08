RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Issue 2182

Today’s thought

Tip of the Day

These small insect screens keep wasps and bees from colonizing your RV

If you have lived or vacationed in the Deep South, at some point you’ve likely encountered some pretty wicked wasps and bees. It doesn’t take long for a scout wasp to find that protected crevice, exhaust vent, drain opening or closed bay in your RV to make a nest.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Can lithium batteries start my RV’s onboard generator?

Dear Dave,

I just read your article about dead batteries not starting an Onan 6500 diesel generator. You said you replaced them with TWO lithium batteries. I have an Onan 5500 LP generator and the spec calls for batteries that can supply 440 CCA [Cold Cranking Amps] to start the generator. I have read articles where people have replaced their RV’s batteries with lithium batteries, and they are not able to start a generator. What capacity lithium batteries did you use to start the 6500 diesel generator? What would you recommend for a 5500 LP generator? I don’t want to install lithium and find out they can’t start the generator! Thanks. —Charles, 2015 Cardinal 5th wheel

RV Tours

Tour the Forest River Salem 29VIEW: Travel trailer with a hidden room!

By Cheri Sicard

The team from Big Truck Big RV, one of our reader’s favorite RV YouTube channels, gives us a tour of a travel trailer with a most unique floor plan, the Salem 29VIEW.

This is a large trailer so you should plan to tow it, at minimum, with a 3/4-ton truck.

This trailer holds a secret that I have never seen in any other RV…

Video of the day

6 important things to know about RV water hookups

By Cheri Sicard

The informative video about RV water hookups, below, comes to us from Duane, a certified RV inspector from the RV Maintenance and Care YouTube channel.

I am not sure why his title says there are five RV water hookup tips, as I counted six. Nonetheless, Duane says the tips will help ensure that your RV water connection is as good as it can be.

Gorgeous 1962 Streamline Countess trailer has vintage style but modern amenities

This 1962 Streamline Countess trailer is one of a fleet of restored vintage trailers or “mobile mansions” in the backyard of Craig and Diana Thomas. It was designed and built by the owners. The restoration pays respect to its mid-century design and incorporates modern amenities. This truly is gorgeous!

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Simple RV maintenance tips: lube, tighten, and clean

Lubrication — A little lube goes a long way. Keep all the hinges, locks, sliders and, basically, anything that moves well-lubricated. I find the best lube to keep on hand is a dry silicone type. Works well in almost all applications and resists attracting dirt.

Tighten – Our RV is basically a house on wheels and exposed to minor earthquakes during every trip. Things are going to come loose. Every so often grab a screwdriver and a wrench and give everything a re-tightening. This little preventive maintenance can save you big-time. Pay special attention to items attached to the outside that may fly off during transit and may be safety risks, i.e., ladder rungs.

Clean it — Mechanically everything works better when clean, because dirt and grit cause wear. A good coat of quality wax and UV protectants will keep the rig looking sweet and extend the life of many of the materials. Thanks to loveyourrv.com.

SAVE MONEY!

Don’t toss away good batteries!

Most RVers rely on battery-powered devices — flashlights, radios or cameras. But sometimes we can’t tell how much life a battery has LEFT so we toss it. This inexpensive tester will alert you in an instant to a battery’s condition, saving you money from tossing ones with plenty of remaining life! Works on AA, AAA, C, D, 9V and button-type batteries. Learn more or order.

Website of the day

OpenTable

OpenTable is the largest restaurant reservation website in the country, so there’s a good chance you already know about it. But here’s a trick you might not know: At the top, enter your desired dining date and time, how many people are in your party, and location, and every restaurant in your area with an available reservation will pop up. Now that’s helpful!

Recipe of the Day

Best Ever Banana Pudding

by Krys Furniss from Chillicothe, OH

This is definitely not your more traditional Southern banana pudding (with meringue) but it’s just as good. It has all the flavors – banana, creamy custard, and vanilla wafers. But, in this version, cream cheese is whipped into the pudding and whipped cream. It changes the filling texture slightly and adds a hint of tang that offsets all the sweetness. Thick, creamy, and full of banana flavor, this banana pudding is very easy to make and quite delicious.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Readers’ Pet of the Day

Groove gap cleaning tool keeps bugs, dirt and grime out of windows and doors

This small, handheld groove gap cleaner cleans windows, sliding doors, shower door tracks, oven and sink gaps and more. This two-part gadget has a scraper, for scraping up debris and dirt, and a brush, for brushing it away! The elevated handle has finger grips for an easy hold. If it gets dirty, wash it with soap and water and it’s just like new. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

