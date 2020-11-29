CNBC has announced a new primetime original series Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis, highlighting the stories of the entrepreneurs and the unique business cultures that define America’s most iconic streets.

Among other things, Lemonis is the CEO of Camping World and the Good Sam Club.

In the five-episode series premiering Tuesday, December 29 at 10pm ET/PT, CEO, Lemonis travels across the country, pulling back the curtain on the most renowned and influential streets that fuel America’s most vital business cultures. From diamond dealing on Manhattan’s 47th Street, to country music on Nashville’s Music Row, to the marijuana industry on Denver’s Green Mile, Lemonis shares the stories of those determined to make it in America.

“I love all aspects of business, but the most intriguing part to me is the people,” said Lemonis. “Normally, I invest in business, but I’ve always said we need to ‘bet on humanity,’ and in this show I was able to peel back the layers of some of these iconic streets in business and understand how the people behind them have kept them running so successfully for generations. From Little Havana to Harbor Drive, there are some incredible stories and we get to show viewers the importance of how people can build dreams together.”

Filmed prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis features unprecedented access to the men and women who ply their trades on these streets every single day – the small business owners, innovators, old-school craftspeople, hustlers and industry power players. Lemonis reveals who’s got what it takes to thrive in an ever-changing economic landscape.

Watch the trailer for the new series.