Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter #28

Thursday, August 13, 2020



RVing Basics

Is it hard to hitch a toad?

No, but it’s important to follow a routine so that you don’t forget anything. Position your toad, hook up the tow bar, attach safety cables, then the wiring and last the breakaway cable. Make sure to check over the complete hitch setup when you are ﬁnished. Once you do it a few times, it’s fast and easy.

Can I tow my current auto behind my motorhome?

You will want to check with the manufacturer. Damage can occur if a vehicle is not approved for towing. You also don’t want to void your warranty. And remember to check your motorhome’s total weight rating (Gross Combined Weight Rating, GCWR), the total weight of your loaded RV and any towed vehicle. Finally, since most states require supplemental braking in a towed vehicle, you’ll need to purchase either a portable system or have a permanent system installed. If you should get into an accident in a state where a supplemental braking system is required by law, you could get in a heap of trouble.

Should I be concerned about driving steep grades in an RV?

Yes, but the key is “take it easy.” Going up, this means watching your engine temperature (and transmission too, if yours has a temperature gauge) and going down it means saving your brakes. In both cases you may need to downshift and when descending, don’t ride your brakes – use short, hard brake applications to reduce your speed by 5-10 miles per hour and maintain control.

Quick Tips

Always extend both sets of steps

This safety warning is from Mike Sherman, a California Coast camp host: “I see a lot of newer travel trailers 25’+ having two entry doors, but many campers extend only one set to utilize for entry and exit. However, recently an elderly woman decided to use that second door to exit into the dark for some reason. She wound up in the hospital with 3 broken ribs and extensive bruising. Always extend both steps, even if you think YOU won’t use them – your spouse might. It also adds a second safe exit in the event of an emergency.” Thanks, Mike!

Easy non-skid shower stall floor

Shower stall floor too slick for safety? Cut a piece or two of non-skid mat (normally used in the kitchen cupboard to restrain unruly dishes) and lay it in the shower.

Adding more batteries to your RV?

Getting started with adding batteries to your RV for more storage? Consider using 6-volt golf cart batteries, as opposed to AGM (absorbed glass mat). The former are far more forgiving of “mistakes” like overcharging, and a whole lot less expensive.

Easy fire starters

Want fire starters for your campfire? Get a single one of those premanufactured fire logs, cut it up in pieces, and use the pieces for fire starters.

Turn down brightness on TVs to save power

“When boondocking, I turn down the brightness of my TVs. Most LED and LCD TVs have a power-saving setting which essentially darkens the picture. You can get the same power-saving results by turning down the brightness on any TV, then turn the contrast up slightly to improve the picture. This will work for tube-type TVs as well.” —Thanks to Joe Brignolo

We welcome your Quick Tips: Send to editor@rvtravel.com

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

GREEN PEA: This is a new salesman or sales business manager.

Another one next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question recently. Here is one response:

“When my best friend was first thinking about buying an RV, I told her there is nothing quite like waking up in a beautiful place and brewing coffee and enjoying it in that beautiful place. We live in a gorgeous country and RVing is a terrific way to see it up close.” — Martha H.

Random RV Thought

If you need to use your RV’s emergency exit, drape your bed’s cover over the window. It’s much easier and faster to crawl over that than the narrow edge of the window.

Quick, inexpensive way to level your trailer!

Put your jacks up and down in seconds with minimal effort with this Camco scissor jack adapter. Just insert it in your drill and you'll be level in a snap.

