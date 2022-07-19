Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 3, Issue 32

Welcome to the Beginner’s Guide to RVing from RVtravel.com. The information we present here every Monday through Friday is for brand-new RVers – those in the market to buy their first RV and those who just purchased theirs. If you are an experienced RVer, this material may be too basic for you.

Tuesday, July 19, 2022



RVing Basics

I carry AAA Emergency Road Service on my car. Will this also cover emergency towing on my motorhome?

No, you’ll need to update to AAA Plus RV. This will cover you for up to a 100-mile tow. But coverage can be spotty in some parts of the country where you may have to arrange and pay for your own tow and then get reimbursed later. Many RVers buy policies with other companies that specialize in RV emergency service, including the Good Sam Club, Family Motor Coach Association, Coach-Net, and others. Here are some things to consider when searching for an emergency road service plan:

• Does your plan cover all vehicles that you normally travel with: motorhome, toad, trailer?

• Does it include a lodging allowance if you aren’t able to stay in your RV?

• Are you covered in Canada or Mexico? Or if you are from Canada, are you covered in the U.S.?

• Are you going to be on short trips near home or crossing the country?

• Does your plan have an upper limit? A deductible?

• What hoops do you have to jump through to get reimbursed if you have to pay cash for service?

Are campgrounds safe?

Generally, yes. But there are no guarantees. Crime, alas, can occur anywhere, even in places you’d least expect it. Use common sense and you will likely never have a problem. Our experience has been that free or very cheap campgrounds in the vicinity of major metropolitan areas may attract a higher percentage of less-than-desirable campers. About the worst experience you will likely have in any campground is to be the unfortunate neighbor of a crowd of loud, boom-box-blasting revelers intent on polishing off a few cases of beer.

Can I tow a boat or ATV trailer behind my ﬁfth wheel or travel trailer?

This is called “triple towing” and permissibility varies from state to state. Even where allowed there may be restrictions, so check the regulations where you plan to travel. More on triple towing here.

Quick Tips

Dated your detectors lately?

Pull your smoke, LP and carbon monoxide detectors down and check their labels. Detectors are “good” within a certain date, and even if they seem to be “working” after the expiry, don’t risk it – replace them. It’s especially important to check the dates if you’ve recently purchased a used RV.

Avoid rust in RV compartments

Tony King sent in this great tip: “Because most compartments on RVs are airtight or nearly so, I keep one of these [Arm & Hammer Fridge-N-Freezer] in every compartment and it keeps any moisture from rusting anything. On warm, sunny days I open and ‘air out’ the compartments and it also dries out any moisture in the baking soda. Even when the baking soda is old and you replace it, it still works great mixed with water to keep all your batteries corrosion free.” Thanks, Tony! [Editor: You can find this product on Amazon.]

Bacon (without the mess), anyone?

Pete Doddato passes along this tasty tip: “I’ve never used microwave bacon before, thinking it would be horrible. A friend gave us a package to try and we were quite amazed. It cooks up crispy in the microwave in about 3 minutes. The best thing about it is there is no mess to clean up. We have avoided bacon many times because we didn’t want to deal with a greasy pan. Now we can enjoy bacon in the RV without the mess.” Thanks, Pete!

Don’t let bugs bug you

Put a layer of window screen over the vent holes on your bumper plugs. Still lets the drain hose air out, but keeps the bugs away.

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

PUT TOGETHER: This means much the same as “laying someone away.” In other words, the maximum gross profit to be made on that deal was accomplished. The customer was “nailed to the wall.”

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“First, make sure your towing vehicle is adequate to tow the RV you are purchasing. Second, take small local trips every month to learn how to use your RV. If planning to go full-time please do trips monthly to learn before taking off on the road. Third, do not overload. You will find you do not need everything you think you do. Then just enjoy.” — Lisa Adcox

Random RV Thought

A candle or candles can produce enough heat in an automobile or RV on a cold day to provide some warmth. Just be mindful of where they are placed and do not leave them unattended. These 9-hour emergency candles fit the bill.

