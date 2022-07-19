RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Issue 1907

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“There was another life that I might have had, but I am having this one.” ―Kazuo Ishiguro

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Daiquiri Day! Cheers!

On this day in history: 1977 – The world’s first Global Positioning System (GPS) signal was transmitted from Navigation Technology Satellite 2 (NTS-2) and received at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at 12:41 a.m. Eastern time (ET).

Tip of the Day

No mess, no hassle RV sewer hose storage tips

By Gail Marsh

We’ve had several “adventures” with our sewer hose. In our first RV, the previous owner stored the hose in the RV’s hollow, rear bumper. We did the same. It seemed like the perfect place, and so convenient. The hose stayed far, far away from our other RV equipment. No worries about cross-contamination or lingering odors. It was perfect. That is, until on our third trip out the bumper cap came off and the sewer hose vibrated completely out of the bumper! Clueless, we arrived at the campground without a sewer hose. Worse, we were hours away from a store that sold them. The experience cured us of the bumper storage idea.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

2022 Flagstaff Classic 8529RKSB fifth wheel

Tony writes, “This is an unusual floor plan in fifth wheels that almost has three logical spaces to hang out. Further, this is one of the brands that has spoiled me and why I always complain about the same things in other brands. I know they don’t have to be the way most manufacturers do them.” He adds that this is a fifth wheel brand he could recommend without reservation.

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Should we be concerned about full-body RV slides with appliances?

Dear Dave,

Just looking over some of Tony’s RV reviews, it looks like a lot of the travel trailers he looks at have full-body RV slides of mechanicals in them such as refrigerator, sink, oven/stove, etc. How does this affect the slides and mechanical systems? Looking at a review with suspension issues and slides above them, I would think that full slides with mechanicals in them could be a major issue. I’m not looking at these, but what are some of the points to look at before purchase? —Jeffrey, 2016 Gulfstream, 30 ft.

Read Dave’s answer

NEW! Video of the day

Gas vs. EV: Who wins? This is one epic RV towing showdown!

Welcome to the Epic RV Towing Showdown: GMC gas truck vs. electric Ford F-150!

In one corner we have a gas-powered V-8 GMC Sierra.

In the other corner is a fully electric F-150 Ford Lightning.

The challenge is to see which RV towing truck goes further on a single charge versus a single tank of gas when hauling identical travel trailers.

You’ve gotta see it! Click here to watch

New (or any) RVers – There is hope! You CAN find campsites!

Are you one of the thousands of new RVers or looking to become one? Are you discouraged by the headlines and statements you read in this newsletter and elsewhere, such as: The need to make reservations a year in advance; “Not in my backyard” objections to proposed RV parks; RV ownership at an all-time high and millions more planning to buy; the ability to go where you want, when you want is a thing of the past. Dave Helgeson offers words of encouragement to both new RVers and longtime RVers, along with many suggestions of finding campsites outside of traditional campgrounds, here.

Reader poll

How much of your clothing do you buy on Amazon?

Tell us here

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Can chopping vegetables be “cute?” Yes! And this is how!

Quick Tip

Stop slideout plumbing leaks before they start



Responding to a story we posted regarding water damage to RVs, longtime reader Dave Telenko pointed out an area of concern that some RVers might miss. “Another spot to check is the kitchen slide. Not only the pressurized water, but the drain line that flexes back and forth every time the slide goes in and out. On our 2017 Forest River 34Q, there was such a leak. The problem is the mating of a soft flexible hose (bilge hose) into standard ABS (house plumbing) pipes with a compression-type fitting. It didn’t work and leaked. I put a piece of metal on the inside of the soft hose and then tightened up the fitting. It was tight. I tried to pull it out and no way could I do it.” Thanks, Dave, for keeping us “on the dry slide.”

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Alaska.org

Heading to Alaska soon or thinking about planning a trip? (Come on, it’s a DREAM RV destination!) Start your planning here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 17 percent believe that generators should never be allowed to be used in National Park campgrounds.

• Another 17 percent use a dehumidifier in their RV very often.

• 7 percent say they’ve slept more than 7 people in their RV at one time.

Recent poll: How far did you travel to buy your present RV?

Recipe of the Day

Loaded Nacho Dip

by Sheila Kremer from Tyndall, SD

This cheese dip is literally loaded with all kinds of texture and flavor. It’s an easy Crock Pot appetizer recipe. If you use the liner as recommended, clean-up is a breeze. The dip is full of ground meat and yummy smoky bacon. The onions are cooked with the meat mixture so they are nice and soft. Super cheesy, this dip makes a lot, so it would be perfect for a crowd.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The very first U.S. dollar bill was issued in 1862 and featured a portrait of Salmon P. Chase. Chase was the then-sitting U.S. Secretary of the Treasury. He remained on the dollar bill until 1869 when his portrait was replaced with the first U.S. President, George Washington. However, years later Chase reappeared on the $10,000 bill, a certificate used to trade currency between banks. Huh!

*What popular show’s main character sings the show’s theme song? Take a guess then find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“It’s our turn to drive! Yoshi and Mojo (Shih Tzu and a Shih Tzu/Bichon Frisée mix) always jump into the driver’s seat when we stop for fuel to watch us out the window. They have become great little travelers and we love having them as traveling companions.” —Charlene Guidry

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Sta-Bil Rust Stopper stops rust and corrosion

Of the many gremlins that attack your RV, like mold, mildew, leaks and black streaks, rust is the gremlin that will attack your hand tools, spare parts, door hinges and other vulnerable metal surfaces and moving parts over time. STA-BIL® Rust Stopper prevents rust and corrosion by protecting metal surfaces with a long-lasting barrier while lubricating parts and tools to stop squeaks and sticking. Learn more in this article.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Will you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.