Beginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter, Volume 3, Issue 59

Thursday, August 25, 2022



RVing Basics

How does an RV camping vacation cost compare with one taken by car?

The RV Industry Association, whose mission is to promote RVing, preaches over and over that traveling with an RV is the cheapest way to travel. But it’s not necessarily true. If an RV is only used a month or two in a year, then the year-long cost of owning the RV including insurance, registration fees, maintenance and its depreciation needs to be figured in. In that case, RVing is seldom the cheapest way to travel, and often far more expensive. If it’s used much of the year, then, absolutely, it can definitely be more affordable per day of use than staying in hotels and dining out all the time. But, really, whoever does that?

I am on a very tight budget. Does this mean RVing is not for me?

Not necessarily. If you purchase an inexpensive RV that’s in good shape, and are able to do much of the maintenance yourself, the cost of traveling by RV can be very low. Some folks manage to do it on their income from Social Security by limiting their driving and by camping on public lands or in campgrounds that offer low monthly or seasonal rates. Some RVers are able to avoid paying any camping fees by boondocking or spending nights in places like Walmart parking lots, where the stay is usually free.

Quick Tips

Awning helps divert rain away

When putting up your awning, leave one end slightly lower than the other. This will allow water to run off and be directed away from the RV. Many RVers lower the awning toward the rear of the coach to direct water away from the coach door. No, seriously – all those crooked awnings were set like that on purpose! Thanks to Ron Jones at AboutRVing.com.

Avoid fatigue when driving

Driving is not as easy as it appears. Break up your driving time by taking a 15- to 30-minute rest stop every two to three hours. Get out of your vehicle and walk around. This will help to loosen tired muscles and rest tired eyes. Use this time to inspect your vehicle. It will also improve your alertness.

Wow! RVing has changed a lot since 1937

See what it was like in this newsreel. Watch the video.

If you could tell someone new to RVing just one thing, what would it be?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Spend a lot of time before a trailer purchase learning about towing specifications. You can’t trust the truck manufacturer or the RV dealer to give you the facts.

The key specification is the door sticker’s Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR). Before you buy a trailer, weigh the truck after you fill it with gas, and load it with your family, pets, and everything you’d take on a trailer camping trip but that you wouldn’t load into the trailer.

Compare that to the GVWR and you’ll see how much tongue weight you can have without exceeding the GVWR. (You need to include 100 lbs. for the weight of the hitch.)

You can’t exceed any of the other towing specifications but the GVWR is usually the limiting factor.

There’s also a sticker with: ‘The combined weight of occupants and cargo should never exceed xxxx lbs.’ (For an F-150 this is usually in the 1400 – 2000 lb. range.) This is a rough estimate of what’s available but doesn’t include any accessories added after the truck left the factory or what you’ve loaded.” —Irv

Random RV Thought

Bring along bicycles on your RV trips. They are excellent for short excursions, and the only fuel they burn is calories, which is a good thing for most people’s waistlines.

