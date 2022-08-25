RV Daily Tips. Thursday, August 25, 2022

Issue 1934

Today’s thought

“Try a little harder to be a little better.” ―Gordon B. Hinckley

Today is National Park Service Founders Day!

On this day in history: 1916 – The United States National Park Service is created.

Tip of the Day

RV underbelly leak repairs can be a nightmare, but this will help

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

One of the most frustrating things for an RVer is having to deal with a leak underneath the RV in the underbelly area! If you didn’t know, this is a dreaded repair for any RV technician. As you will see in the pictures below, there is a mess of wires and plumbing that we have to contend with when trying to pinpoint the leak. RV underbelly leak repairs can be like looking for a needle in a haystack.

Today’s RV review…

2023 Surveyor Legend 19RBLE

Tony writes, “As towable RVs seem to be getting bigger and heavier, it’s nice to see something that doesn’t necessarily feel like a compromise but still offers what you’ll need to go camping. There were some nice design changes for 2023 to this that absolutely make it more useful. However, I would like to see the option of either more solar or a propane-electric fridge. Still, you can also accomplish this with portable panels—so it’s not that big of a deal.”

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How can I tighten up my RV’s lock mechanism?

Dear Dave,

The deadbolt lock (top lock on the door) is sloppy and I have a hard time locking and unlocking it with the key from the outside. What can I do to tighten up the lock mechanism? —Bob, 2007 Fleetwood Fiesta LX

Video of the day

8 RV propane tips to keep things running smoothly

By Cheri Sicard

Everything you ever wanted to know about RV propane systems but did not know who to ask is covered in the 8 RV propane tips video below.

The folks from Access RV (now Bish’s RV) did a good job of covering the most common questions and problems they get asked concerning propane. And let’s face it, a properly functioning propane system is paramount to comfort and convenience when using your rig.

Stuckey’s, an American classic, is back and tastier than ever!

“Relax. Refresh. Refuel.” Turquoise slanted roof. Pecan log rolls. Yep, it’s Stuckey’s! And the iconic Stuckey’s roadside mecca just may be making a comeback! Read some interesting history of Stuckey’s, what’s happening with it now, and a little-known fact about it. Read more, then tell us about your experiences at Stuckey’s in the comments, please.

Reader poll

Will you attend a county or state fair this fall?

Quick Tip

Don’t kill the good bacteria in your RV’s black tank

Reader Mike Buchanan advises: “When cleaning your RV toilet, be careful what you clean with. Any cleaner than contains bleach, peroxide or germicides of any kind will not only kill surface bacteria, but will also kill all the good bacteria that is contained in your waste water treatment. It’s that good bacteria that is eating up and breaking down that solid waste.” He adds, “If you want to kill surface bacteria, use a disposable germicidal wipe such as Lysol and dispose of it in your regular waste.” Thanks, Mike!

Website of the day

Preventing ticks on your pets

This page on the CDC’s website hosts a ton of information about keeping ticks off your pets. If you have a dog or cat who spends time outside, memorize this information!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 10 percent met their current spouse or partner online.

• 41 percent have had a mechanical problem with their RV’s slideout that required professional repair.

• 18 percent of couples say they get along better in their RV than they do at their traditional home.

Recent poll: How long does it typically take you to fall asleep?

Recipe of the Day

Fried Green Tomato BLT Sandwich

by Allisha Bordelon from Coushatta, LA

Fried green tomatoes are one of our all-time favorite summertime indulgences! This sandwich really shows off the tomatoes’ flavor by using light panko bread crumbs as a coating. The roasted red pepper mayo is the perfect finishing touch.

Trivia

According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, just 13% of adults in the U.S. regularly get their news from Twitter, trailing both Facebook and YouTube.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our little Westie, Bob ‘Sugar Bug,’ took to our Casita camper instantly. He especially loves to sit in the captain’s swivel chair while daddy cooks.” —Kim Carver

Leave here with a laugh

