Newmar recalls some motorhomes for tire stem danger

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling more than 350 model year 2021 Canyon Star and 2018-2019 Ventana motorhomes built on chassis supplied by Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA). The tire valve stem extension for the inner wheel may come in contact with the outer wheel rim opening and become damaged.
Extensive damage to the valve stem extension may result in a loss of tire pressure of the inner wheel, increasing the risk of a crash.
Remedy
Newmar will notify owners, and DTNA facilities will repair the vehicles, free of charge. The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin November 17, 2020. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 20V-529.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
