Video: RV smashes into vehicle-killer underpass

This is the 158th crash on this low bridge since 2008, and the second last month. On Sept 22th, a fifth wheel trailer being towed by a pickup truck lost its air conditioner and other equipment as it passed below the legendary bridge. The driver apparently ignored the posted low clearance sign and the overhead warning light. The result is not pretty.

The driver didn’t even stop for the red light.

The bridge is in Durham, North Carolina and is nicknamed the Can Opener.

And now that you have seen this crash, in the video below watch dozens more at the same location — trucks, RVs, etc.

Be sure you know the height of your RV and don’t even attempt to try to pass below any underpass or bridge or through any tunnels unless there is plenty of room to spare. And if you don’t know the height of your RV, get a tape measure out immediately and measure it, and don’t forget to include air conditioners and any other objects that extend the actual height of the rig.

If you travel in unfamiliar territory, we highly recommend you carry along the Motor Carrier’s Road Atlas, which lists all low bridges and tunnels on American highways. The 2021 edition is available here.