Newmar recalls some diesel motorhomes over fuel leak concern

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2019 Mountain Aire, 2020-2021 New Aire, 2020-2022 Super Star, 2018-2021 Ventana, and Dutch Star vehicles equipped with certain Cummins diesel engines. The sealing washer may not seat correctly in the pilot boreholes, allowing the high-pressure fuel rail assembly to leak.

A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire.

Remedy

Cummins service centers will inspect the rail threads and fuel lines, and replace the rail as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 31, 2021. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is Cummins 21E-32.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).