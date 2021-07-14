Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

Newmar recalls some diesel motorhomes over fuel leak concern

By RV Travel
0

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2019 Mountain Aire, 2020-2021 New Aire, 2020-2022 Super Star, 2018-2021 Ventana, and Dutch Star vehicles equipped with certain Cummins diesel engines. The sealing washer may not seat correctly in the pilot boreholes, allowing the high-pressure fuel rail assembly to leak.

A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire.

Remedy
Cummins service centers will inspect the rail threads and fuel lines, and replace the rail as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 31, 2021. Owners may contact Newmar customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is Cummins 21E-32.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

Previous articleBeginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 53

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,194FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.