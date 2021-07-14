RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Issue 1643

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“A bird is safe in its nest – but that is not what its wings are made for.” ―Amit Ray

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Mac & Cheese Day!

On this day in history: 1965 – Mariner 4 flyby of Mars takes the first close-up photos of another planet. The photographs take approximately six hours to be transmitted back to Earth.

Tip of the Day

5 unique uses for elastic hair ties in an RV

By Nanci Dixon

Here are the top five uses for hair ties in an RV. I struggled with clipping cords together with rubber bands, clothespins, and twist ties until I discovered a new use for the elastic hair ties littering our bathroom drawer. Continue reading to see how Nanci makes use of these household essentials.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Are quick-release hose connectors worth having? Oh, yeah!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Palomino Backpack SS-1251 Pop-top Truck Camper. He writes, “I can see this camper making a lot of sense for people. The lower frontal area and lower overall height afforded by the power collapsible top mean easier handling and less of a hit with fuel mileage.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the 2021 Cherokee Arctic Wolf 3990SUITE Fifth Wheel? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, July 14, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift cards: Bonnie Pascucci of Stevensville, Montana, and John Wilkins of Pilesgrove, New Jersey.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Discount coupons for As Seen on TV products.

A campground in the clouds and a slice of pie. Paradise!

Emily Schneider wrote in telling us about her favorite campground, Campfire Lodgings, outside her favorite place, Asheville, NC. “Four-season camping in the Blue Ridge Mountains, minutes from the fabulously hippie city of Asheville, seems like an anomaly. Campfire Lodgings in North Asheville, North Carolina, checks all the boxes.” Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: RVer takes pride in cheating campground reservation system

Reader poll

How organized are you?

Click here and vote, no organizing needed.

Helpful resources

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

A trick to expand your shower

Feeling “closed in” in the shower? If your shower is equipped with a shower curtain, get a curtain tension rod, mount it a few inches outside the existing shower rod. Run the curtain over the top of the new rod, then back into the shower stall. Gives a few extra inches of space for your shoulders.

Easily repair a tear in your RV’s awning

Left on their own, small vinyl RV awning tears can get bigger. Fixing a small tear in an area, barring a person’s physical limitations, is easy. You may already have what you need for a fix. It’s called “RV GOOP” and is made by the same outfit that developed “GOOP” for shoe repairs. Read more about it here.

Website of the day

100 Best Midwest Small-Town Getaways

OK, Midwesterners, it’s your time to shine! Flip through this slideshow and get ready to pack your bags – you’re going to want to visit these beautiful places!

Are you planning to buy an eBike? The Facebook group eBike for RVers is for you!

The RVtravel.com podcast

Listen to our recent talk with Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey, who is an avid RVer. He loves his Airstreams! And more shows are here. Listen as you’re rolling down the highway! You’ll love it!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Is geotagging ruining nature and the outdoor experience?

• New Car Review: 2020 Honda Pilot, can tow up to 5,000 pounds

• An easy tip to keep the motorhome warm on the road (Note: This would work for AC too!)

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Since we’re celebrating this today, we think you’ll find this incredibly useful!

Recipe of the Day

AnnMarie’s Buffalo Chicken Wing Mac and Cheese

by AnnMarie Clarke from Sennett, NY

Two of our favorite foods – Buffalo chicken and macaroni and cheese – come together in this delicious comfort food dish. The mac and cheese part is creamy and super cheesy. We love the kick of spice from the Buffalo chicken. You taste the Buffalo flavor in every bite. If you like your Buffalo wings a little spicy, drizzle a bit of extra sauce on top when serving. Your family and friends are going to love this dinner.

Hooooooly cow. We are drooling! Get the recipe.

SEE YESTERDAY’S YUMMY RECIPE: Potato Salad Deviled Eggs

Trivia

Birds sing in their dreams. How cute!

*Which country has the highest number of redheads in the world? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Loves to take a ride. Grizzly the Newfoundland.” —Mark Rauenswinter

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Wow! This is so handy!

What a great idea! Hook on your steering wheel and you’ll have an instant ergonomic desk. It’s very light, but sturdy enough to support a laptop, lunch or notepad. It mounts quickly on the steering wheel and is easily stowed in the back seat pocket. We love this! Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

A bar in our neighborhood got lots of interesting traffic. Cars swerved into the parking lot, and the drivers would run inside only to reappear minutes later looking confused. One reason might have been the sign outside: “Free Beer, Topless Bartenders, and False Advertising.”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Managing editor: Mike Gast. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, Randall Brink and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com