News in Fresno reflects, I think, changing times

This was the front page of The Fresno Bee the other day.

I am not sure why I found this story so depressingly odd. It’s right on the front page of the newspaper. It’s news, yes, but I wondered why it was placed in the most prominent position in the newspaper. Sensational, yes. I guess that’s probably the reason. It might help sell some papers on the newsstand, although a single copy of the ever-so-slim periodical is $2, which I can’t imagine is attracting too many takers.

As someone who grew up loving newspapers and always being involved with them in one way or another, I sometimes think I am having a bad dream when I see what they have become.

It’s very sad to watch them trying to stay relevant with only skeleton staffs. I don’t expect The Fresno Bee will be around much longer. Along with the other central California Bee papers (published by McClatchy) it will very soon stop publishing a Saturday edition – a very bad sign.