RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1245

Thursday, January 2, 2020

Today’s thought

“Character is the ability to carry out a good resolution long after the excitement of the moment has passed.” —Cavett Robert



Tip of the Day

Sanitize your RV’s fresh water tank and hose

Marc Mularz provided this easy tip for sanitizing the RV’s fresh water tank: “It’s a bear to try to get bleach into the fresh water tank in many RVs with mixing, then pouring, etc. I took 3/4 of a cup of bleach and poured it into my fresh water hose. I then hooked that up to the faucet and pushed this into the filler neck on the tank. Worked like a charm to sanitize the 40-gallon tank and no mess of bleach on the side of the rig or the driveway. Added bonus: It sanitizes the hose as well when the bleach goes by, or can be sloshed around in the hose first if you feel you need more cleaning inside of your white hose.” Thanks, Marc!

Ian Brown then wondered how well the hose would be sanitized if the bleach solution was just run through it. Good point. The chlorine solution would have to stand in the hose (as well as the tank) for the required amount of time to actually be sanitized. To do that, put the solution in the hose, fill it up, then connect both ends of the hose together for the required time. Be sure to thoroughly run fresh water through the hose to cleanse the sanitizer out when you’re done. Thanks for asking, Ian!

Man lived in this 1947 trailer for 66 years!

Sandy Burns talks with RV historian Al Hesselbart about a 1947 Westcraft travel trailer, the home to Navy veteran John Culp for 66 years. Culp would pick up and move after about two weeks in one place. Watch the video.

Yesterday’s featured article: Loss prevention in your RV

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Electric can opener – have a manual backup

Electric kitchen gadgets are convenient and easy to use. Lots of RVers use an electric can opener due to arthritic limitations. However, if you regularly use an electric can opener, be sure to store a manual one in your RV as a backup in case you find yourself without power. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Random RV Thought

At home when you run out of something that you need for dinner, you make a fast trip to the supermarket. But when you are camping far from a store, there is nowhere to go. And thus begins a process of going through the cupboards or fridge to try to find what can be used as a substitute. More often than not, something is found and the meal is a success. Actually, this process can be very creative and adds a bit of a challenge to getting by while on the road.

Website of the day

Food Network’s 50 most-saved recipes

You know these have to be delicious. From main dishes, to side dishes, to desserts — we bet you’ll find several recipes you’ll want to try from these favorites. The hard part will be choosing which to make!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 14 percent say it’s very important that RV parks offer free cable TV.

• 10 percent would pay up to $5 a day for dependable high-speed Internet.

• 11 percent of men cut their own hair.

Trivia

Quidi Vidi Brewing Co. in Newfoundland, Canada, makes its beer using 20,000-year-old icebergs that float to the brewery’s shore. According to NPR, “The ice formed tens of thousands of years ago from compacted snow, which means there are no minerals and lots of tiny bubbles trapped inside. It gives the golden beer a special, very light taste.” Visit the brewery’s website here – it has to be one of the most gorgeous breweries we’ve ever seen!

What (er, who) is January named after? Find out in yesterday’s newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

Stanley was stopped by a game warden as he was returning to his RV with a bucket of live fish. “Do you have a license to catch those?” the warden asked. Stanly replied, “No, sir, these are my pet fish. Every night I take them to the lake and let them swim around for awhile. When they hear my whistle, they jump back into the bucket and I take them back to the motorhome.”

“That’s a bunch of baloney!” said the warden, to which Stanley replied, “If you don’t believe me, then follow me back to the lake to see how it works.” Still suspicious, but curious, the game warden agreed. At the lake, the man poured the fish into the water, where they disappeared.

“Okay,” said the game warden. “Call them back.” “Call who back?” asked Stanley. “The fish,” replied the warden. “What fish?” asked Stanley.

