Nightmare Dometic refrigerator journey!

Got this question back in January and it has taken some time to track down the information on what has been done and then getting in touch with a Dometic refrigerator technician. Here is the start of the thread back on January 9.

Dear Dave,

The refrigerator on propane mode will, all at the same time, shut off flame, click motherboard and check light comes on beeping continuously. When on auto, the refrigerator will beep and motherboard clicks. —Steve, 2022 Jayco 22RB

Dear Steve,

The first thing I would do is contact your dealer, as the refrigerator should be under warranty and you want it documented. Next, the beeping and lights should be giving you a code. Check your owner’s manual for the refrigerator, which I believe is Dometic, and let me know what codes you are getting. —Dave

*****

Ready to dump the RV

January 12, 2023

Dave,

Lol… nothing with codes with what I have. I have worked with a mobile tech guy from Show RV, Phil, and with RV Country service manager. We are all baffled. I have been constantly talking to Dometic and Jayco. I’m ready to dump this RV and lose my money. I can’t even dry camp. —Steve

Steve,

I agree, it can be frustrating. Can you give me the model number of the refrigerator and who you are working with at Dometic? I’m heading to Tampa next week and will be in contact with them there. Maybe we can get something going. It sounds similar to the situation the CA RV Show manager had with his Dometic smaller refrigerator in a Class B. Started as a beeping sound that a phone tech diagnosed as the door open warning and told him to unplug something. After that it quit working and after several trips to a local dealer a new control module was installed which cost almost $2K! He was not in warranty. —Dave

*****

January 12, 2023

Dave,

DM2672RBf4. Dolly at Dometic, and Brenda at Jayco. Phil with Show RV Mobile and Kyle here in Laughlin, NV, at RV Country. I have replaced the motherboard and control panel twice. Hooked refrigerator to shore power direct and the propane works, then out with the clicking of motherboard and check light coming on with continuous beeping. There is even metal ash under the flame burner. —Steve

I was not able to get any answers from the technicians at the Tampa Super Show as they had almost 80K attendees for the show. Needless to say, everyone was doing triage with customers. I did, however, get a contact from them that I got a response back from.

Response from Dometic

David,

The beeping is just simply there to let the customer know the Check Light is illuminated since the check light is now behind the freezer door on the Americana II units. If the main lower control board has already been replaced and the problem is still present, we can rule out the lower board as being the issue. The following would be the next things to check and verify…

Measure the incoming DC voltage to the fridge at the terminal block on the bottom rear. Check light will be present if the voltage is below (or drops below) 9.6VDC.

While at the fridge 12V terminal block, flip the multi-meter to check for AC and see if there is any AC voltage on the DC terminal. Anything more than 2-3 VAC could cause the issue and if that is the case, the RV convertor is bad.

Disconnect, strip, and ensure a tight reconnection of the following ground wires… Main 12V negative ground post at the bottom rear of the fridge – Gas Valve ground – RV’ Converter ground. Many times a weak or loose ground can cause this issue as well.

If the problem is still present after doing all of the above, completely deaden the RV (disconnect 12V and unplug from shore power), bring an alternative 12V source to the back of the fridge, and run the fridge isolated like this for a time to see if the problem persists. If it does, there is a RARE chance the new lower board is bad, or the upper control (eyebrow) is bad. If the problem does not appear in this isolation test, the problem is RV. Most likely RF (radio frequency) from some other appliance that is confusing the fridge controls.

Hope this helps.

What was the final fix?

I called Steve to find out if the refrigerator was still DOA or if he found a fix, and that I had a list of items that the Dometic tech recommended. He told me that he attended the Quartzsite show and the first vendor he saw was Dometic! He talked with the technician that was there and showed pictures, videos, work orders, and parts. The technician stated that the foaming agent was not working with the cooling unit and he needed a new refrigerator… under warranty! His comment was: “After 6 months, $2K in parts swaps, and no refrigerator, I have to go the desert to get something done!”

What is a foaming agent?

My question is… What is a foaming agent? Hydrogen, ammonia, water, and sodium chromate are used and contained in a tank known as the absorber vessel. This rich solution gets heated by the flame on propane or heat element on 120-volt power and it turns to a vapor as it rises up the tube. Here is a diagram from Dometic of the operation.

The various components change from a liquid to a vapor state and back again through a series of chemical reactions, which I don’t pretend to know about. But I do know that they all make their way back through the zigzag tubing to the absorber vessel by gravity and continue the cycle.

I have never heard of a foaming agent and do not understand how that would work in a system that needs liquid or vapor to flow down pipes by gravity. Sounds a little like the advice to “refill blinker fluid” or “rotate the air in tires” back in the days I was working at the gas station that actually pumped gas, washed windows, and checked all the fluids!

Glad Steve got a new fridge and hope to get a response from Dometic on what the foaming agent is.

You might also enjoy this from Dave

My brand-new Dometic fridge won’t stop beeping!

Dear Dave,

I have a problem with my Dometic fridge. I have replaced the eyebrow or control panel with a new one. It gets 12v to the back of the fridge. I have had a technician inspect it and he said it was the control panel but it still continues to beep. When it does, it switches back and forth from propane to electric like it’s confused. This fridge is new and has been used for only one month. The beeping all the time is killing me! It’s a Dometic DM2672RBf4. —Steve, 2022 Jayco 22RB

Read Dave’s first attempt to help Steve with his Dometic refrigerator.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have a popular forum for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT2063