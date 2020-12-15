Nissan recalls some Titan and Titan XD trucks for wiring issue

Nissan North America, Inc. (Nissan) is recalling 7,583 model year 2020 Titan and Titan XD pickup trucks. The engine wiring harness could contain an exposed wire that could cause an electrical short or arcing if it contacts another wire.

An electrical short can impair the performance of the engine, transmission, or fuel pump, increasing the risk of an engine stall and a crash. An electrical short or arcing increases the risk of a fire.

Remedy

Nissan will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the engine harness, replacing it if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 27, 2021. Owners may contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

