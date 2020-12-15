RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Issue 1493

“Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore.” ―Andre Gide

On this day in history: 1933 – The 21st Amendment to the United States Constitution officially becomes effective, repealing the 18th Amendment that prohibited the sale, manufacture, and transportation of alcohol.

Five quick tips about your RV awning

By Mark Polk, RV Education 101®

A patio awning extends the living area of our outdoor world. Similar to the front porch of your home, the patio awning provides us with shade and cover from a light rain when we want to be outdoors without getting drenched.

Here are five quick tips to help protect and extend the life of your RV awning.

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Jayco Jay Feather 24BH Travel Trailer. As he reports, “Considering that these are good for lots of folks with kids or pets, or just a few folks with lots of stuff, it’s no wonder bunk model trailers are in such high demand.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Dynamax DynaQuest XL 3400KD Super C Motorhome? If you missed it, you can read it here.

Couple confesses their RV buying mistakes. This video will make you mad

This video will make you mad (maybe sad is a better word) that the buyers of the fifth wheel trailer were so eager to buy an RV that they made all the classic buying mistakes – ones that will ultimately cost them a lot of money and stress. The saddest thing is the mistakes they made are repeated across the country every hour of every day. Watch the video.

Yesterday’s featured article: Fire danger avoided in RV with questionable wiring

Will you mail (or have you already) holiday cards this year?

Hook up your tow vehicle with care



Establish a fixed routine such as the tow bar arms first, safety cables next, wiring, and breakaway cable last. When you finish hooking up everything, literally stand up and look – carefully look – at each connection just to ensure it is good and complete. This 15-second safety inspection could save your vehicle. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

America’s Quietest Routes

Tired of the hustle and bustle? Traffic got you down? Check out this map of the top 10 most scenic, quiet routes to drive around the country.

We’ve written about this before. It’s the cutest micro trailer we’ve ever seen!

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 67 percent always bring a gas grill with them on their RV travels

• If given the choice to swim in a swimming pool, a lake or the ocean, 45 percent would prefer to swim in a pool

• 41 percent say the holding tank gauges on their RVs are not accurate and they can’t rely on them

A study by the National Bureau of Economic Research says that if your spouse also happens to be your best friend, you’ll get about twice as much life satisfaction as those who spouses aren’t. So if you’re not best friends with your spouse or partner, perhaps it’s time to plan a date and go do something fun!

Be like Mike! Use this 3-light and digital voltage tester!

Mike Sokol says: “I found this nifty tester online and have been using it in a variety of voltage checking situations. It performs all of the 3-light tests for outlet polarity, open ground, open neutral, etc., as well as being a 3-digit digital voltage indicator. In addition, it performs a standard 5 mA GFCI safety test – which you should be performing on all of your GFCI outlets once a month (or at least once a camping season).” Read more about it here.

“The most lovable weirdo we know, our beloved Golden Retriever, Bonnie. She loves absolutely everyone and everyone loves her!” —Tony Gotelli

I absolutely hate people who talk behind my back. They discussed me!

