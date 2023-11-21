Thursday, November 23, 2023

Some Northern California BLM campgrounds will close for winter

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Several popular Northern California BLM campgrounds will close for winter. The closures include the Pit River Campground near Fall River Mills; the North Eagle Lake Campground in Lassen County; and the Douglas City, Junction City and Steel Bridge campgrounds along the Trinity River in Trinity County.

Some still open, but get the details

Near Susanville, vehicle access to the Hobo Camp Day Use Area is already closed. Visitors can still walk or bike to the site by using the Bizz Johnson Trail. Parking is available at the Susanville Trailhead near the historic Susanville Railroad Depot, 601 Richmond Road.

Rocky Point East. Photo: Todd Baker on google maps

Rocky Point East primitive camping area along the northwest shore of Eagle Lake is still open. It’s found along Lassen County Road A-1, about four miles west of the North Eagle Lake Campground. The site is for fully self-contained camping. It will stay open only when snow conditions allow. The access road will not be plowed. These sites will reopen at various dates next spring when conditions allow.

Not all northern California BLM campground will close for winter. Here’s a link to the Northern California Regional BLM field office to get the latest information.

Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


Neal Davis (@guest_262293)
20 hours ago
Thank you for the update!

