Notorious house-crasher ‘Hank the Tank’ exposed as hungry female mastermind in Tahoe

A large black bear known for its notorious house-crashing escapades and insatiable appetite was captured by wildlife biologists on Friday, August 4, putting an end to its reign of uninvited visits.

Since February 2022, the town of South Lake Tahoe has been grappling with an issue caused by an unusually large animal, initially dubbed “Hank the Tank.” This bear was linked to “152 reports of conflict behavior,” including 28 home break-ins, gaining quite a following on the internet for its audacious antics.

Hank the Tank… doesn’t act alone!

However, recent discoveries indicated that these incidents were actually the work of four bears exhibiting similar behaviors, and the assumption that they were all male proved to be incorrect.

DNA testing confirmed that the apprehended bear, formally known as Bear 64F, was a female responsible for at least 21 break-ins. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) revealed that she had been accompanied by three young cubs during her exploits.

A new life for “Hank”, er, “Henrietta”

Normally, bears displaying “conflict behavior” are euthanized due to community safety concerns. Yet, Bear 64F stands out as a special case.

The increasing number of break-ins in Tahoe Keys, a posh waterfront community about 100 miles from Sacramento, led to public sympathy for “Hank the Tank.” Many attributed the bear’s actions to issues like unsecured garbage cans and human encroachment on their habitat.

Recognizing the widespread interest, CDFW plans to relocate Bear 64F to a Colorado sanctuary once she receives veterinary clearance. Colorado Governor Jared Polis welcomed the move, humorously suggesting the name “Henrietta the Tank.”

The three male cubs involved in the break-ins will also be relocated and rehabilitated, with the goal of returning them to the wild after regaining a healthy fear of humans. Unfortunately, one cub sustained injuries from a vehicle collision earlier this month, as reported by the agency.

Given her diet, it’s unsurprising that “Hank the Tank” chose the space beneath a home in Tahoe Keys as her den. Biologists discovered her in March and used the opportunity to collect DNA, attach an ear tag, and affix a satellite tracking collar.

Though the collar eventually fell off, the collected data proved crucial in distinguishing Bear 64F from the approximately 500-strong black bear population in the Lake Tahoe region.

One local resident mentioned that at least one of the “Hanks” had a penchant for dessert, devouring a 2-gallon tub of ice cream from a neighbor’s trash can.

Good luck in your new home state of Colorado, Hank/Henrietta!

##RVT1117b