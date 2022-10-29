Nudist RV resorts more popular among RVers than you’d think

Would you stay at a clothing-optional or nudist RV resort? That was a question we posed in this recent poll, and a surprising number of you said you would. In fact, based on the comments, a surprising number of people said that they had! This lead to questions by us about the experience and motivation, so we sought out a few people to find the bare facts and get the naked truth about clothing-optional RV resorts.

What are nudist RV resorts?

Clothing-optional RV resorts are as varied as any other type of place to take your RV. Some of these feature a huge variety of premium amenities, others are just spots in the desert. We found that some of these resorts offer both transient (overnighting) accommodations and also the opportunity to live there full-time in either your own RV or in park models and such.

Several of the resorts we found also offered primitive spots for tents or RVs without hookups.

What makes these different from the place you may be staying right now is that there is the opportunity to exit your RV without any clothes on. This varies, as well. Some have specific clothing-optional sections of the resort; others are not restricted at all.

Who stays at clothing-optional RV resorts?

The people who stay at these resorts and their motivation are as varied as any RV campground.

“It’s about getting back to nature and letting the sun kiss your skin and relax and rejuvenate,” said Kari Wood, who now lives at a park called Laguna del Sol near Sacramento, California.

Before some of you dismiss the place as just for Californians, know that there are clothing-optional resorts all across this great land. Indeed, one of the camping spots that pops up in Arizona is in Quartzsite. It is called Magic Circle.

“The BLM loves Magic Circle because the campers leave the place cleaner than they found it,” said Kari of the experience. In fact, the site has grown over the past few years simply because of the condition it’s left in. You may have read here that there seems to be a rash of people leaving places in disarray, so the BLM is going to look favorably on sites that are left in good condition.

Though, you know, the BLM is going to have to look carefully so as not to stare.

The motivation for campers is also varied.

Who wants to see that?

One of the things I read is comments like, “Why would you want to do that? Nobody wants to see you naked.” There are plenty of opinions shared about the condition of people’s appearance when not fully clothed.

I get that.

But the experience isn’t to show off what you have. “Most people don’t understand it unless they’ve experienced it,” said Kari. “We’re a huge community and family.”

From all the people I got to speak with for this article, and also in the past, who practice clothing-optional recreation, the idea is freeing. It’s not about showing off, it’s about personal freedom.

This might be like choosing to wear specific outfits, or the type of shoes you wear. Or whatever personal choices there are.

“This is paradise—leave the outside crap on the outside and this is paradise.”

One doesn’t go to the beach or swim in a lake to show off your anatomy, whether that’s covered with a swimsuit or in the original factory condition you were delivered in. You go there to enjoy the water and nature and the surroundings.

“There are people here of all shapes, sizes and ages,” continued Kari.

There’s an association

I think every hobby, lifestyle and ideology has at least one association, and there’s one for Nude Recreation. Specifically, the American Association for Nude Recreation. The organization lists places for nude recreation and also offers guidelines for going to places like a nude beach or nude campground.

On their website, they state, “Nude recreation embraces the joy of living and experiencing nature in the most natural way possible. To relax and be nude is to let yourself be totally free. Although we enjoy clothing-free activities in appropriate settings, we also choose to wear clothes when practical.

“Nudists respect each other’s individuality. Our own self-esteem is enhanced by our ability to accept ourselves as we really are. We find it easy to accept others regardless of physical size, shape, or body condition. Moreover, social class distinctions, often indicated by clothing, disappear.”

Furthermore, as reported in USA Today, The Yankelovich National Travel Monitor is one of the most respected polls in the travel industry. The 2006 edition of that poll found that 15% of adult Americans would consider a resort that offers a nude recreation experience or a clothing-optional beach experience either extremely or a very desirable part of a vacation.

That correlates well with our own poll about going to a clothing-optional resort.

More alternative lifestyles

Let’s face it, there are certainly some campers who ask if the reason people go to these resorts is to meet others for more intimate encounters. But this same question could be asked of almost any gathering of humans.

There are, in fact, some resorts that cater to swingers, or lifestylers, as they’re now called. There are naturalist resorts. And there are people likely in the campground you’re staying at tonight who may be into alternate lifestyles.

But there are plenty of people who just go there for the sake of enjoying camping in the buff.

“This is the safest place my wife feels,” said Kari’s husband, Bob.

“Are there lifestylers here? Absolutely. But if someone approaches you here and you’re not interested, they just leave you alone.”

Their first time

I thought I’d share a bit of Kari and Bob’s first experience at Laguna del Sol. Bob’s mom was a naturalist for years, so their first backpacking trip that got them started on the idea of camping in the altogether wasn’t a big stretch for him.

Eventually, they started learning about resorts that featured clothing-optional camping, but some of those were just very unfriendly. Once they found Laguna del Sol, the experience was very positive.

Well, except Kari was very, very nervous about her first trip there.

Meanwhile, Bob laughed about paying for the stay, noting that his mom did the same thing most of her life for free.

Kari’s nerves truly got the best of her, but their tour guide set them up with a spot that was secluded. After just one night, they booked another. And then another.

Over time, they became part of Laguna del Sol such that they offered tours.

The resort offers a lot of amenities including archery, pickleball, a restaurant, a conversation pool, a lake with fishing and much, much more. It’s pretty lavish and Kari and Bob have now taken up residence there.

Nudist RV resort conclusions

Nobody could convince someone opposed to the idea of camping in the skin you were born in that this is a good idea if you’re opposed to it. As with any sort of personal belief system, you either are open to the idea or not.

If you are curious, many of the clothing-optional and/or nudist RV resorts have tours and ways to try out the experience for yourself.

Further, there are public lands and other places where you can experience this style of camping.

I would say women, in particular, might be concerned about clothing-optional camping just because of the reactions of the opposite sex. To that, Kari said, “I’m naked and men are talking to me looking me in the eyes, not at my chest.”

Oh, and I know Kari and Bob personally as I have camped with them—and they’re delightful.

