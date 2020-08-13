Oh, an unimaginable horror! Be careful not to do this

By Chuck Woodbury

To any parent, the idea of accidentally seriously hurting their child — or any child — by doing something that causes great harm, even death, is almost too difficult to comprehend. When we think such a thing in relation to our own child, you want to instantly force the thought from your mind.

But we have heard stories, and those of us who are parents I believe feel the pain with each one. How could a parent go on if they did something that led to … I can’t even say the word … so I will simply say “a disaster.”

I found these photos on Facebook and it reminded me of how easily it would be to harm a child with absolutely no idea we were doing it. I am reminded by the photos that I never, ever, have even thought of checking out my wheel well before driving off. Something like this could so easily happen in an RV park where children roam around, playing, and we’re not even aware they are there.

So let this just be a reminder to always check around your car, truck or RV before heading off.