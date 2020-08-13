Okay to let passengers ride in a moving travel trailer?

This photo, taken Wednesday, August 12, was released by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The pickup towing the trailer lost control, and you can see the result. Traffic was stopped and backed up for two miles on I-90, where the accident occurred.

Many states allow passengers to legally ride in a travel trailer or fifth wheel trailer. But most do not. Few towable RVs have safety belts, meaning if you were to get in an accident with a passenger in the RV, they could be horribly injured or even killed.

Some RVers still believe it’s okay to allow passengers to ride in their trailers or fifth wheels. As you can see here, that is an absolutely terrible idea. Most travel trailers today are built so cheaply and with such lightweight materials that when they crash this is the result. Even a well-built RV can sustain horrific damage in a highway crash.

You will have a very difficult time finding an RV safety expert who will say it’s okay to ride in a towable RV. It’s not.