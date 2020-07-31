See Old Faithful erupt live, right now. No mask required!

We’re stuck at home, most of us. Or we’re hanging out in our RVs. We’re not out visiting National Parks like we might this time of year. Okay, some people are visiting the parks, but far fewer than normal.

So here’s what RVtravel.com is going to do for you. We’re going to search the Internet far and wide to find some really great, live webcams to show you. So you can see North America’s sights right from the comfort of your computer, or in the palm of your hand with your smartphone. And, get this, no mask required!

Like the one here of Old Faithful, the most famous geyser in the world. So if you have some time to spare, just stare at your screen and before long you’ll see the geyser erupt. You might have to wait around an hour. But, come on, what else ya goin’ to do during a Pandemic?

And in case you didn’t know (courtesy of the Yellowstone National Park):

Old Faithful, named by members of the 1870 Washburn Expedition, was once called “Eternity’s Timepiece” because of the regularity of its eruptions. Despite the myth, this geyser has never erupted at exact hourly intervals, nor is it the largest or most regular geyser in Yellowstone. It does, however, erupt more frequently than any other of the large geysers. This view of the Old Faithful Geyser is captured from a webcam inside the visitor education center. At this location, time is not measured by a clock, but by this geyser. Visitors make decisions on when to eat, take a tour, interact with exhibits, or watch the visitor center film based on Old Faithful’s next eruption.

If you would like to view the entire Yellowstone Upper Geyser Basin live, click here. If you are a fan of Yellowstone and feeling sad you can’t visit this summer, observing the scene virtually might bum you out. But it’s still pretty terrific to watch all the steam rising from the ground, and the tourists walking on the wooden boardwalks, and the beautiful forests in this magnificent part of America.