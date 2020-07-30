Newmar RV recall: Exterior lights could fail, lead to crash

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling more than 2,000 model year 2016-2019 Ventana LE, 2017-2020 Ventana, London Aire, Essex and Dutch Star, 2017-2019 Mountain Aire, 2018-2020 New Aire, and 2020 Kountry Star motorhomes that received the “inspection-only” remedy from recall 19V-426. The rear-mounted Power Distribution Module (PDM) may have been damaged during manufacturing, possibly resulting in the rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals not functioning. Non-functioning exterior marker lights can increase the risk of a crash.

Remedy

Newmar will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks North America dealers will replace the PDM, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin September 19, 2020. Owners may contact Newmar’s customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 20V-404.