What is the cost of replacing my RV refrigerator?

Last week, our RV repair shop received the below voicemail from Bob regarding the cost of replacing an RV refrigerator:
Hi, my name is Bob. I have a refrigerator that is leaking yellow fluid by the burner. I’ve been told by another shop that the fridge is bad and needs to be replaced. Can you provide an estimate to replace the unit?
I have also watched videos online about replacing the cooling part on the back. Is that an option? I currently have a Norcold 1200.
Thank you, guys, and I look forward to receiving a call back.
Join me in this video as I sit down with my Service Manager, Zach. We share our thoughts and experience replacing the RV refrigerator’s cooling unit compared to replacing the full RV refrigerator unit.
Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA.
About 6500 for a Norcold 2 way.
They never really answered the question, just danced around it with a bunch of excuses to just replace the whole fridge for $4500 ish plus shipping and labor.
Never said anything about the Amish cooling unit or the newer compressor conversion.
True. Although I’m not sure if the Amish fix can be done with the larger four-door units.
When our 10 year old Norcold went bad last year on a 106° day, we frantically looked for a replacement (we were in Houston) but could not find one. Our mobile RV guy had been suggesting that we swap out our fridge for an AC unit. Wifey found one at Lowe’s that fit perfectly in the space and ‘only’ cost $450. They installed it and we’ve been happy campers ever since. It works well with our inverter so now we keep the fridge on while traveling.