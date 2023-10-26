What is the cost of replacing my RV refrigerator?

By Dustin Simpson

Last week, our RV repair shop received the below voicemail from Bob regarding the cost of replacing an RV refrigerator:

Hi, my name is Bob. I have a refrigerator that is leaking yellow fluid by the burner. I’ve been told by another shop that the fridge is bad and needs to be replaced. Can you provide an estimate to replace the unit?

I have also watched videos online about replacing the cooling part on the back. Is that an option? I currently have a Norcold 1200.

Thank you, guys, and I look forward to receiving a call back.

Join me in this video as I sit down with my Service Manager, Zach. We share our thoughts and experience replacing the RV refrigerator’s cooling unit compared to replacing the full RV refrigerator unit.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA.

