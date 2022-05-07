Many beautiful miles are covered in this week’s “On the road again” 

On the road again! Readers share their travel stories. Join us for some armchair travels and share yours too!

More travel songs!

As mentioned in previous installments of this column, my absolute favorite starting-to-travel-again song is Willie Nelson’s “On the Road Again.” As we go back and forth between the north and southwest, we almost always go through Oklahoma. I wait for the Oklahoma sign with iPhone ready, the motorhome stereo tuned and ready and then I blast “Oklahoma.”

Katie, my sister added her favorite travel song: Johnny Cash’s “Going to Jackson.” I think it was because she knew we were on I-55 in Mississippi headed toward Jackson!

Steve added to our playlist this week. He prefers this upbeat, jazz version of “Route 66” by Nat King Cole.

I’m on the road

This week we have battled the wind. We’ve been waiting it out in Amarillo and Memphis.

Highlights on our what-to-do-in-Amarillo list included: Jack Sisemore RV Museum, a very long drive to Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument, and our annual stop at Big Texan Steak Ranch. We had to forgo the steak house the last two years during COVID, but we made it this time.

The RV Museum is spectacular and has even more vintage RVs in its new location. If you go, note that you are in the right place in an industrial district. Follow the flags. It was especially fun to walk through the RV used in Robin Williams’ movie “RV.”

What are our readers doing?

Tiffin Rally or bust!

Gregory B. is looking forward to Tiffin’s 50th Anniversary Rally. He says, “We are very much looking forward to our 35-night, 3,524-mile adventure to Tiffin’s 50th Anniversary Rally in Sweetwater, WY. We will be meeting friends from Gardnerville, NV, in Salt Lake City, and in addition to the Rally we will be visiting Mount Rushmore, Devils Tower, Cody, Jackson Hole and Yellowstone, just to mention a few of our stops. BTW, the attached photo is Space V7 at Malibu Beach RV in Malibu, CA, and also an overview of our planned trip via RVTripWizard.com.”

Gregory included their exciting route with his comments!

5 weeks, 4,000 miles

Reed M. wrote us about their ambitious trip. “We are a week into our 5-week, 4,000-mile trip! From our home in Colorado, across the Loneliest Road in America (HW50), Northern CA Redwoods, up the coast of Oregon and Washington on HW101 to Olympic National Forest, down to Mount Ranier and Hood River, and back! Redwoods around Crescent City were amazing, and the Oregon Coast has provided spectacular vistas around every corner!”

Traveling with another RVing couple

Teri F. wrote to us about their fabulous trip with another RVing couple. “We have a trip planned later this summer, with another RVing couple, to Glacier Mountains and all stops in between (we live in NC). From Glacier, we will head as far south as Carlsbad Caverns, then back towards home with stops in TX, OK, Branson, MO, and TN. We planned this 59-day trip in April 2021, with most reservations made then! The four of us try to take at least one long RV trip each year (last year was the Mackinac Island area), and several 1-2 week trips. We are blessed to have such good friends that we enjoy each other’s company so much!”

