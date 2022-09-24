Operating an RV park: ‘Fire in the Sky’ UTV event; and we’re almost to the finish line

By Machelle James

Last weekend was one for the record books of how to have fun and meet cool people! We were the Host Campground for an event called “Fire in the Sky UTV Fun Run”. This is our second year hosting this event and it just gets better every year!

As we prepared for this event, of course there was our usual yard work and whatnot. But we also had to coordinate porta johns, a food truck, HUGE solar lights, and a stage with sound and audio. The vendor putting this on took care of ordering it all. We just needed to decide where it would all go. It was so wonderful to watch the transformation of our normally bare event area into a full-blown packed event area with tents, vendor row, prize alley, food and drink area. It looked like a professional pulled it all together!

Weekend-long “Fire in the Sky” event

We had approximately 80 Side x Sides or UTVs here for a weekend-long ride, games, cornhole tournament, prizes, and alien-themed rides and campsites. On a Thursday, the sponsors and vendors came in early to set up. We have partnered with a traveling off-roading group who gives guided rides throughout our state. Obviously, this one was in Heber-Overgaard. They had five rides from Friday night to Sunday morning.

As the happy campers arrived, we were SO excited to see them again and meet the new riders, as well. Since we already knew mostly what to expect, we were able to relax a lot more than last year. We found ourselves hanging out with guests more and really being able to enjoy the moments we had with them.

AJ and our friend Steve were in charge of one of the night rides. They took their riders to the location where the supposed alien abduction of Travis Walton was, in Overgaard. (The movie, “Fire in the Sky,” was about what happened to him.)

We already had a crew drive out earlier and set up a bonfire so that when they arrived, they would all be greeted to a warm fire under the stars. I will say it was a HIT! The riders were so surprised! And they absolutely LOVED the ride and seeing where the abduction site was.

Travis Walton came to our “Fire in the Sky” event

Speaking of Travis Walton, he came to our event for the second time and he spoke to the crowd for about 20 minutes! He was much more talkative and informative than last year. I think the crowd was really interested in what he had to say! He took pictures with everyone and autographed “Fire in the Sky” books for anyone who purchased a book. It was wonderful!

Now, I know many of you may think it’s a hoax, and you are welcome to your opinion. I believe that he and those 6 other men believe they saw an alien spacecraft and witnessed Travis getting knocked out by a laser of some sort. (The movie says it was only 5 men; Travis said it was 7 men. But Hollywood thought that was too many people and decided on 5 men.)

Anyway, it was a night that memories are made of, and we are thrilled to have made those memories with these folks! As we waved goodbye and said our see-you-laters, it was heartwarming for us to be able to make these connections with people from all over the country. I have no doubt they will be back.

Difficult to say goodbye to our long-term guests

We also had to say goodbye to several couples that had stayed here for a month or so. We really enjoyed having them and it was hard to say goodbye to them, as well. It is nice to know that we will be having repeat guests for next year as we have made friendships and relationships with these campers.

We see the schedule slowing down a bit and we are thankful for it. We needed a break from the event activity, and we had four days of very few arrivals. Now we will pick right back up over the weekend, but this short reprieve was much-needed.

We can see the seasons are changing early this year. We are already wearing jackets and pulling out the flannel sheets. Last year, we didn’t do this until the middle of October. We are ready for the furry boots already!

We’re almost to the finish line

I can honestly say this season has been flying by, as we are only open for five more weeks! We can do it—we are almost to the finish line for this year!

We love hearing when our guests inform us they heard about us from RVtravel.com. It means our stories are reaching you and you want to see what the fuss is all about. Thank you for being so supportive of our story and our hard work. It is truly paying off—no matter how any times I complain about the weeds!

Thank you for following our Campground Journey, and See You in the Trees!

AJ, Machelle and Jenna

