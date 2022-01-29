Operating an RV park: We passed our building inspection on the first try!

By Machelle James

FINALLY! We can see what the store is going to look like! I cannot even begin to describe what this feels like. AJ and I were sitting under the patio cover admiring how AMAZING the store is—even unfinished! The covered patio measures 30 x 50 x 11 feet in depth. It is HUGE! We just decided to build a sit-down bar top on the porch, where the railing will be. It is such a nice view that we decided we had to do something special with it.

Passed our building inspection!

Our other bit of good news is we passed our building inspection on the very first try! We were so nervous. We had a pad of paper to write down whatever needed to be corrected. Well, Hot Dog! What a pleasant surprise to pass and to able to move forward so quickly!

AJ is ordering the metal roof this week and we are hiring a crew to install it for us. AJ can do many things, but a metal roof is something that he has never built before. We’re working on wrapping the outside of the building with “house wrap” and then we will install the windows and doors. We already picked up the cabinets for the store as well as the sinks and faucets. We wanted to make sure there weren’t any delays with the building supplies, so we ordered them early.

Ordering custom beverage containers

Our next order of business is ordering the custom beverage containers. We found a company that sells Polar Camel Insulated Beverage Containers. These are in high demand and we are not taking any chances of them running out of inventory. We have a local engraving lady here to make funny camping sayings on them to sell in the store.

As we work away on projects for the next two weeks, we will be taking some time off in February to see our middle son and his family in Georgia. We miss our sweet daughter-in-law and our granddaughter, Aurora. We are taking Jenna on her first cross-country road trip and we are a little nervous about it. We’re taking a DVD player, in case there isn’t any internet, and, of course, her Switch for gaming. We pray for good weather and patience as we make the three-night trek to see the kids!

Thank you for following our Campground Journey and See You in the Trees!

AJ, Machelle and Jenna

