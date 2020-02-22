The joy of camping next to a neighbor’s electric palm tree

By Chuck Woodbury

EDITOR

I am often amazed in RV parks about how so many RVers are consumed with lighting up the park at night. They spread LED lights on the ground around their site or hang them on their awnings. Some put a flashing light atop their personal flag pole, even though I don’t believe there’s a big danger from low-flying aircraft. Many leave the lights on all night.

And as you can see above, sometimes they bring along their own electric palm tree. It’s cute, yeah, but once you’ve seen one, I say, the joke is over. (BTW – The description on Amazon.com says: “Great for parties and game rooms, poolside or outside your RV.” And it’s only $107!)

At last count, there were five electric palm trees in my park.

RV makers encourage displays of lights by installing them on the outside of RVs. Very often they line the lip of an awning. Honestly, sometimes there are so many RV lights in a park you need to pull your shades at night to avoid sleeping in a room with flashing red, green and yellow lights, like back in the days of sleazo motels.

Do you leave your porch light on? Some people do. Maybe they’re just trying to be helpful so when their neighbor gets up at night to use the potty he or she doesn’t need to turn on any lights.

I know a lot of RVers enjoy lighting up their RVs. Maybe I’m just a fuddy-duddy because I am not crazy about it. In my book, illuminating an RV at night in an RV park is right up there with hanging wind chimes or building a campfire 12 feet from your neighbor’s window.

If you are the kinda person who loves to “share the light,” please do me a kindness and leave a comment to let me know why you do it. Is it to deter crime, or maybe critters? Or is it just fun? Do you ever wonder if your neighbors may not appreciate you lighting up their campsite without asking them?

