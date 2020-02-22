Major milestone reached for Harvest Hosts

By Emily Woodbury

We’re happy to announce that our hard-working friends at Harvest Hosts have achieved a major milestone. On February 20th, the company added its 1,000th host (well, technically it’s the 1,350th host if you count the golf course members, too) to its fast-growing network of unique free camping locations across the U.S. and Canada. Just this month alone, they’ve added 56 new hosts. Congratulations!

If you’re unfamiliar with Harvest Hosts, let’s catch you up. Harvest Hosts describes itself as a “membership network that invites self-contained RVers to stay overnight for free.” The annual $79 membership pays for itself in just one night. After that first night, you can think of yourself as camping for free for the rest of the year. Stay at unique places like wineries, breweries, distilleries, farms, museums, etc. Not only are you not sleeping in a parking lot somewhere, but there’s a good chance you’ll wake up to fresh-made cheese, freshly-picked berries, or an afternoon spent wine-tasting with your new hosts (…and by hosts we mean friends).

People love Harvest Hosts (and I mean looooove), including Chuck and Gail of RVtravel.com, who have stayed many nights at beautiful Harvest Host locations. There’s a reason the organization has grown as much as they have in such a short amount of time — its like Boondocking, but in a beautiful and organized way.

