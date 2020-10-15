By Russ and Tiña De Maris

We’ve all experienced it: From “backing in on the blind,” to the dump station from hell – we’ve probably mumbled (or yelled), “Who on earth designed this? Did they ever RV?” It seems like RV campground design is a crapshoot: Sometimes you win; then again, far too often you lose.

But the National Park Service wants your input with design, not just for RV campgrounds, but all aspects of campgrounds they might develop in the future.

Input wanted from John Q. RVer

Available for review, the service’s “Campground Design Guide” is a 150-plus page document outlining everything from disability accessibility issues, to trails, signs, wastewater treatment, and whatever else goes into making a campground. There are many pages of information specific to RVs and RVers included. The Service has already consulted with other federal land organizations, and included state park authority input. Now they’d like to hear from John Q. Public. For us, that means John Q. RVer.

Chewing through 150 pages of government documentation sounds daunting. Happily, the whole affair is well laid out, and it shouldn’t take too much time to analyze the information specific to RV campground design. If your interests are broader, and you have the time, you can pick other areas of your experience and interest and tackle those as well.

What the Service asks boils down to this: Did they miss something? Did they get something wrong? They ask those commenting to be as specific as possible, and include a page number with their thoughts.

Don’t dally – time is limited

The comment period is open until December 4th. Download the “Campground Design Guide” here, and click on the link at the bottom of the page, “Document Content.” After you’ve digested and come up with your views, you can submit your comments on the same page by clicking the button “Comment Now.”

This looks like a great opportunity for experienced RVers and others to be able to make a difference. Perhaps your gripes and growls about how things have been done in the past can be turned into workable solutions for the future. You, too, can have real input on future RV campground design.

