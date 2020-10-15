A poem from a reader. Our favorite RVtravel.com testimonial!

Reader Dianne Belk submitted this poem to us and we, for obvious reasons, smiled the whole way through. We had to share it with all of you. Dianne, thank you for writing!

By Dianne Belk

My husband and I started RVing as soon as I could retire,

This RV life would let us “see it all” before we would expire.

So we hit the road armed with gadgets all sizes and shapes,

With maps and manuals and GPS to limit our mistakes.

We packed tee shirts and doormats and matching folding chairs,

All with cute little camping slogans (as if anyone really cares)!

We started out confident thinking we probably knew it all,

But each passing mile proved our RV knowledge was very small.

We googled terms like “full hook up”, “boondock”, “50 amp” and “toad.”

Our poor guardian angels worked overtime just to keep us on the road.

We learned to use the “Jake brake” while on a 10% Wyoming grade,

And found that RV AC has limits in Tucson with no shade.

RV basics were not very basic; we were overwhelmed to say the least.

We longed for sticks and bricks; we called our RV “The Beast”.

Some RV friends kindly told us about a newsletter we might need

Called RV TRAVEL by Chuck Woodbury – we signed up and started to read.

We found the newsletter to be helpful, insightful yet funny and wise,

Our RV skills started improving which came as a surprise.

Gary Bunzer, RV Doctor, seemed to answer questions we hadn’t asked.

We still miss his column; I cried like a baby on the day he passed.

We enjoy the polls, brain teasers, true stories and all the RV news.

RV TRAVEL has made us winners in a field with much to lose.

We have purchased road flares and fire extinguishers we hope to never use…

…but Chuck recommends them so it’s a wise purchase to choose.

RV TRAVEL has made a difference in our RV use and care,

We take trips confidently now and with much less despair.

Boondocking, water filters, coax cables, and Daily RV tips,

Whatever subject covered seems pertinent to our trips.

So thank you RV TRAVEL for being our shining star,

Teaching us RV skills so we can travel near and far!