Really? Yes, really. Paying $9 for 10 miles worth of fuel

RV staffer Gail Meyring snapped this photo today, Sept. 11, in Mammoth, California. This, she said, is the highest price she has ever seen for a gallon of gas or diesel at an American gas station.

There a lot of diesel pusher motorhomes out there that get six to eight miles per gallon and a whole lot more that get a more manageable 10 miles to the gallon. Those getting the worst mileage among them are paying close to 90 cents a mile, or $9 for ten miles. And for those diesel-friendlier Sprinter owners who manage 15 miles per gallon … well, they’re still paying close to 50 cents a mile at the rates in Mammoth.

The gassers aren’t doing much better.

I saw $6 a gallon for diesel a week ago in the Seattle area (actually $5.999), and thought that was bad. Maybe it’s worse out there.

What high prices have you seen? Please snap a photo of the next high-priced fuel sign you find and attach it to an email to editor@rvtravel.com. Be sure to tell us where you took the photo. We’ll publish some of your submissions.

We wonder how high fuel prices will need to rise before RVers toss their keys into the next bass pond they pass.

Oh, if high prices are already causing you significant pain at the pump, please leave a comment.