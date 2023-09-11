RV Daily Tips. Monday, September 11, 2023

Issue 2206

Today’s thought

“What separates us from the animals, what separates us from the chaos, is our ability to mourn people we’ve never met.” —David Levithan

Today is Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Tip of the Day

Quick way to verify a campsite length from afar

By Dave Helgeson

Do you camp often in public campgrounds? Maybe you find the maximum length restrictions listed in campground directories unreliable? Do you wish there was a way to visit the campground to determine the length and width of the typical campsite before you spend time and energy to drive the RV there? Well, there is a way to look at campgrounds to verify a campsite length…

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why does heat of RV’s roof air come from ceiling ducts but not the floor?

Dear Dave,

We have a Coleman-Mach ducted A/C and heater. When we turn on the heat we get warm air out of the ceiling ducts, but the lower ducts in the wall blow out cold air. The dealer says nothing is wrong. Unless I am mistaken, I would think the warm air should come from all the ducts. The heater does the same thing whether we are running on electric or propane. —Richard, 2022 Cruiser Twilight 2690

RV Reviews

Forest River Impression 235RW leaves a good… feeling

By Tony Barthel

Today's RV review is of the Forest River Impression 235RW fifth wheel, a smaller fifth wheel with a layout that could work very well for some campers. While this smaller 5er is built more as an affordable model, it does have some surprising features that could serve some travelers well. Depending on your style of camping, there is a lot to like about the Impression 235RW fifth wheel.

In the RV shop with Dustin

Have these RV water heater maintenance tools on hand

The task of replacing an RV water heater element may seem difficult, but most RV owners can make this repair themselves. Having the right RV water heater maintenance tools on hand will not only help save time but also save money on repair costs.

Video of the day

How to build a DIY portable power station

By Cheri Sicard

Portable power stations that can be charged with solar panels are amazing. I love mine and have long sung their praises. But folks in RV Travel's RV Electricity Facebook group kept insisting I could make my own for far less money. Yes, even me. Well, personally I don't have tools, skills, knowledge, nor the desire. But if you do, the team from ReeWray Outdoors has a step-by-step DIY portable power station video tutorial to show you just how easy it is to make your own solar-charged portable power station.

Our country must find hope within the Survivor Tree

By Gail Marsh

It was just about a month after the 9/11 attacks when a survivor was discovered amidst the ruins. A Callery pear tree was rescued, barely alive, from the rubble by recovery workers. The tree’s branches, snapped and mangled, looked pitiful. The tree’s trunk was blackened from fire and soot. Its roots, having been violently ripped from the ground, helplessly flailed in the breeze.

Was it worth saving? Yes. At a time when the entire country witnessed so much death and destruction, saving the Survivor Tree was worth the effort. The New York City Department of Parks took the tree and was determined to nurse it back to health.

The tree was eventually returned to the 9/11 Memorial site.

Reader poll

Do you set an alarm to wake up in the morning?

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Hey, pass the dog a beer, won’t ya? No, this isn’t a joke! The dog wants a beer!

Quick Tip

Enclose sewer hose stink Enclose sewer hose stink

Paul R. has a thought on smelly sewer hoses, responding to a suggestion it be stored in a storage box. “Rather than taking up a lot of room with a large container that gets stinky, I put end caps on my slinkys so they are sealed when not in use. My motorhome has a storage tube for one, and I carry two others in a cross-body storage area in rain gutter type supports. Keep the stinky in the slinky!” Thanks, Paul!

15 national parks for fall color

This list from The Wilderness Society will help you plan your upcoming leaf-peeping trips. We're getting excited. Are you?

Recipe of the Day

Spicy Grilled Shrimp Taco

by Chantell Byrd

Spice up your Taco Tuesdays with these grilled shrimp tacos. Individually, each component is tasty. Once assembled, they're delicious. The seasoned grilled shrimp have a slick kick and are full of flavor. Slightly tangy, jalapeno adds a punch of flavor to the cabbage slaw. On top is a smoky chipotle and adobo crema that's fabulous on its own. Warming the tortillas on the grill is an excellent idea. Once assembled, these are made-at-home, restaurant-quality shrimp tacos your family will love.

Trivia

The number of children dying from being left in a hot car is on the increase. There have been at least 965 pediatric vehicular heatstroke deaths since 1998, according to Jan Null, meteorologist and founder of noheatstroke.org. Of those deaths, 53% were because someone forgot a child in a car.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Brownie had four legs until cancer got one of her hind legs. She did not let this stop her from continuing to travel the USA.” —David Bennett

Leave here with a laugh

