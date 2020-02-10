Sit on the toilet and help the chef at the same time

Photo of the Day, February 10, 2020

We have a few comments about this photo.

Some background: You are looking at the open rear door of a travel trailer. As you can see, the trailer has an outdoor kitchen as well as a rear bathroom.

First, a suggestion: If you have an RV like this, our advice is to never bring your guests in this door. It will not impress. Use the front door.

Okay, the point: If you just so happen to be boondocking in the middle of nowhere, and you are not modest about your bathroom activities, then this is a perfect arrangement for doing your business while discussing the preparation of the evening meal with the chef. If the view out the door is of a beautiful vista or sunset, then that is a bonus. Not every toilet can offer such a view.

We are almost sure this scene as outlined seldom occurs, but it could. But some advice you should heed: Do not do this in your typical RV park setting, where your neighbor is only a few short yards away. That would not be cool.

Send your photo – funny, weird, beautiful or otherwise – to emily@rvtravel.com .