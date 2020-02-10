RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1272

Monday, February 10, 2020

Today’s thought

“You can talk with someone for years, every day, and still, it won’t mean as much as what you can have when you sit in front of someone, not saying a word, yet you feel that person with your heart, you feel like you have known the person for forever…. connections are made with the heart, not the tongue.”― C. JoyBell C.



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Umbrella Day!

Tip of the Day

How to tell if your black tank is almost full

Factory-installed tank sensors are wholly inaccurate. Previous polls on this site also substantiate this information. Deposits of paper and “other” things get stuck on the sensors. A perfectly empty tank can still read full as a result. Some folks have tried other methods such as dishwashing soap, ice, hot water, and other methods that may work with mixed results. Continue reading.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Can I hook up two surge protectors? Mike explains all about basic and advanced/EMS surge protectors, and whether you can use more than one at a time.

Guide to state firearm laws hot off the press for 2020

The 2020 updated edition of the Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States has recently been published. The annual guide contains information about the firearm laws of all 50 U.S. states, Canada, and Mexico, and how to prepare, carry and transport your weapons during local, intrastate and interstate travel. Learn more here.

Is your RV furnace burning your money?

“How much money will you spend to heat an RV?” is a frequently heard question in the RV world. Russ and Tiña De Maris discuss the many variables involved in calculating the cost, and how to most efficiently and inexpensively heat your RV. Learn more.

Reader poll

What did we learn about you from our reader polls last week? Find out here.

From Chuck Woodbury’s Roadside Journal: At what age is a person elderly?

Quick Tip

Clean your Plexiglas shower door without scratching it

If your RV shower door is Plexiglas, it’ll scratch real easy. Here’s a recipe/directions for cleaning without scratching: To an empty spray bottle add 1 cup of water with 1/2 teaspoon of dishwashing detergent. Add 1/4 cup of vinegar. Mix contents GENTLY. Now spray the Plexiglas with a light, thin mist. Let sit a few seconds and wipe clean with a soft, lint-free cloth. Wipe in large circles. Repeat as necessary.

Random RV Thought

Make sure you exercise your RV generator at least once a month. Let it run for 30 minutes with many power accessories turned on. Have you exercised your generator lately? If not, it’s time!

Website of the day

Camping hacks (from the dollar store) that you need to know

We see a lot of articles similar to this, but we’re shocked at how many times we said, “Oooooh! That’s a good idea!” while reading this one. There’s some good stuff in here, folks. Check it out.

Trivia

The Empire State Building in New York City has its own ZIP code. Even though the building sits inside the 10001 ZIP code, if you want to send mail to the building you’ll have to address it to 10118.

Leave here with a laugh

A woman noticed her husband standing on the bathroom scale, sucking in his stomach. “Ha­­! That’s not going to help,” she said. “Sure, it does,” he said. “It’s the only way I can see the numbers.”

