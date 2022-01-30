New pickup truck prices skyrocket, except for 10 “cheap” options

New pickup trucks, still difficult to purchase due to supply chain problems, are correspondingly becoming more expensive.
The average price of a new pickup truck in May 2021 was $56,200. It represented a 7.5 percent increase from the average price of a new pickup truck a year earlier, $52,274.
More than one 2022 pickup truck model will surpass $100,000, and thus the segment’s nickname “Cowboy Cadillacs.”
But not all new pickup trucks are priced as high as top-line luxury sedans.
Paced by the pending 2022 Ford Maverick, the top-10 cheapest lightweight pickup trucks in the United States have a base price of less than $32,000.
The long-awaited Ford Maverick will start with a base price of $21,490.
While more expensive trims will be available, the cheapest offering is the two-wheel-drive Maverick XL. It’s also the only hybrid on the list, and has a unibody pickup construction.
The Maverick comes standard with a crew-cab body. All-wheel drive is optional, as is a turbocharged four-cylinder non-hybrid powertrain.
The most expensive of the cheapest new trucks is the 2022 Ram 1500 Classic. It’s priced at $31,310. A new Ram 1500 model has been available for more than three years, but the older, lower-cost Ram is still available.
Ram offers the previous-generation model as the “Classic.” It’s available at its lowest price in a two-door regular-cab trim. The Classic is also available in a higher-priced four-door option.
Here’s the list of the country’s top-10 cheapest new pickup trucks:
2022 Ram 1500 Classic, $31,310
2021 Ford F-150, $30,985
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, $30,095
2022 Nissan Frontier, $29,290
2022 GMC Canyon, $27,985
2022 Chevrolet Colorado, $26,630
2021 Ford Ranger, $26,265
2022 Toyota Tacoma, $26,055
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, $25,175
2022 Ford Maverick, $21,490
