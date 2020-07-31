Full-time RVing: A good Eagles tune, some pillow talk, and life’s grand adventure

By Terri Nighswonger

As life marches forward, we as RVers should always be ready for the next big adventure. It’s how we live our lives, and if it weren’t, we probably wouldn’t live in an RV. For my husband and me, it may seem to others that we are doing things on a whim, but truthfully there is a lot of “pillow talk” before we make drastic changes.

I believe I have already mentioned that we were stationary in Kansas City, where Todd had taken a full-time job with State Farm. The job was working out fine, but he wasn’t happy with the direction our lives were taking. What were we doing living in an RV if we were not going to enjoy traveling?

So, we did something. We both quit our jobs and decided to get out on the road again. Since we haven’t been blessed with a family fortune, we have to work camp. We brushed up our resumes and started looking. It didn’t take long and we landed a gig in Port Aransas, Texas. We will be here until spring, when we will find something that’s a little bit cooler in the summer.

Just so you know, if you have never work camped before and think it might be for you, the positions are not super difficult to land. Neither of us have a lot of experience with special software that a lot of campgrounds use, but we are learning it quickly and will have those skills for the next place we go.

And, some of you are saying to yourself, “Wasn’t there a hurricane that just came through that area?”

Yes, yes there was, and no we did not get stuck in the middle of it. It did take a few extra days to get down here from Kansas City. We ended up spending three nights at a Boondockers Welcome site near Austin, Texas, waiting out the storm, which ended up doing no damage to the park here.

The site in Austin was a great choice. It was right along the Colorado River so our dog was able to get in some swim time. We did have a 30-amp site with water and sewer, so we didn’t have to brave the Texas heat with no air conditioning. We just braved it with one AC at a time. No worries until we blew a breaker by turning on the microwave. Just ask me how fast the RV temperature rises with no AC in the middle of a hot Texas afternoon. We were hooked up at the owner’s house, who was away on his own RVing trip. Once we got him on the phone and figured out where the breaker box was, we were back in business and back down to a reasonable temperature. We are still learning, you know.

So, I’m not really sure how to describe the maneuvering we had to do to get positioned at the Boondockers site. We have a 37-foot-long rig so it seemed we were having to do a lot of repositioning and backing and forwarding, etc., to get where we needed to be. Needless to say, no buildings, fencing or RVs were harmed in our efforts. Despite getting my heart rate up a few times (I wear a Fitbit, so I know), we worked together well and were more than happy to be on the road and headed to the coast.

I always think there should be some takeaway or learning from every adventure. Our thoughts tell us not to be upset or stressed when things happen. We are still learning and growing in this adventure. Take it easy, learn to be still and in the long run you will take it to the limit. When things happen, get over it and you will have a peaceful, easy feeling. Listen to a good Eagles tune and make the most of the day.

