RVtravel.com podcast #18, July 30, 2021

July 30, 2021 edition

Program lineup: #18

RVTravel.com podcast: breaking news … tires, fires and staying safe on the road, good news on the crowded campground front

Episode 18: Don’t watch your rig go up in flames! This week on the RVTravel.com podcast, Scott Linden is joined by Trey Selman of the RV Safety & Education Foundation. Trey helps us keep the shiny side up, talks weight and balance, tire failure and do you really need nitrogen in your motorcoach tires? Plus, news about those crowds at your favorite RV park, a new Class B, a travel trailer recall and an uptick in new campgrounds under construction.

This week’s show

[2:00] News: the number and type of RVers traveling this summer, and why … RV tire failure alert, new rig from Thor, is your trailer propane system under a recall?

[4:40] Trey Selman, executive director of the RV Safety & Education Foundation scares the beejesus out of us when it comes to RV weight and balance risks, tire safety and causes of failure, and a number of propane, electrical and hitch/tongue issues that could cause accidents, fires, and other inconveniences that put the kibosh on your RV adventures. What he tells us could save our lives.

Trey shares advice and tips, including how to determine your correct tire pressure – which can change! He outlines the Foundation’s online learning opportunities, explains the importance of weighing your loaded RV – how and why. Does your RV have “phantom weight?” He dispels old wives’ tales, corrects misconceptions many of us have, and tells some chilling stories about what happens when we overload our RV.

[24:00] Trey ticks off the most common questions RVers ask, and answers them for us, including the value of nitrogen in your motorhome tires and matching truck to trailer. He also offers tips on using stabilizing hitches the right way, common causes of RV fires, and how you might be able to lower your insurance premium with an online class.

[45:25] More good news on the crowded campground front – how many new sites are being built right now.

