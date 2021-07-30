RV Tire Safety: TPMS alerted driver to a broken brake system

By Roger Marble

I saw this post that confirms what I have suggested as a possible additional benefit to running TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System).

TPMS sensors mounted on metal, bolt-in valve stems are more likely to sense the temperature of the metal wheel. They will transfer the heat from a wheel bearing or brake drag and failure better than they can report the heat generated in the shoulder of a radial tire.

Here’s the post about the TPMS alarm:

On a trip I noted that one tire was 20F more than the others. When fueling, the temperature alarm went off at 160F. The wheel and hub were very hot. We were 90 miles from the next town. I found a shop that supported Dexter. They pulled the wheel and drum and one of the brake pads with broken springs fell out. There was minimum scoring of the drum and they had the replacement brake assembly … It took an hour to fix. I would not have known this if it wasn’t for the temperature monitor. And it could have been real bad on I-10 in West Texas.

People need to realize that rubber is really a good insulator to heat transfer. The hottest spot in radials is at the belt edge, which is about 3/8″ to 5/8″ deep in the tire structure. The color thermographic picture in THIS post shows the location of the hottest spot.

The heat generated by the tire in the shoulder cannot be directly sensed or reported by your Tire Pressure Monitoring System.

