RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 30, 2021

Issue 1655

New, innovative way to explore campsites virtually

Now, “drive” through federal campgrounds virtually — just like with Google Street View. Explore campsites from all angles. See one you like? Click and reserve it right on the spot. Watch a demo. Learn more.

Today’s thought

“If we don’t change the direction we are headed, we will end up where we are going.” ―Jodi Picoult

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Talk in an Elevator Day! Woohoo!

On this day in history: 1962 – The Trans-Canada Highway, the longest national highway in the world, is officially opened.

Tip of the Day

6 tips for keeping the bad guys out of your RV and tow vehicle

By Nanci Dixon

Here are six easy tips for keeping the bad guys out when stopping overnight in a rather sketchy campground, rest stop, truck stop or even your favorite Walmart.

Lock your tow vehicle! We seldom locked our toad until one night when we unknowingly stopped at a campground that could have been a drug drop or a spot for ladies of the night and decided to lock the car. In the middle of the night at around 3:00 a.m., the car alarm went off. The next sound was someone running and toppling garbage cans. The tow vehicle is always locked now with the keys out of it if still hooked up.

Continue reading for five more helpful tips. Stay safe!

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Use a Ford Taurus (and other things) to tenderize steaks (really!)

Today’s RV review preview…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Hower Built Truck Camper, coming soon to a truck near you! As he reports, “Hower Built is a startup company in Bend, Oregon, that promises a new pop-up camper that’s a good match for the Toyota Tacoma pickup, for example. The Hower Built Base Camp is a 400-pound pop-top truck camper. The power top adds just a few inches to the height of the truck when it’s lowered but offers a full 6’ 5” of interior height when the top is up.” Read all about it here.

Every Monday through Saturday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

For peace of mind, use a backflow preventer

Backflow happens when a fresh water system gets “cross-connected” with a source of bad water or other contaminants. You don’t want that! Prevent this from happening by using a backflow preventer. Here’s an affordable one. Use it and rest easier. (You can read more about backflow prevention here.)

Lightweight, dishwasher-safe grill perfect for RVers

You’ve just finished your delicious dinner of grilled steaks and asparagus. Your used dinner plates and glasses are in the dishwasher, but you’ve still got to go back outside to scrub clean the dang grill. Ugh. Does that sound familiar? Well, things have changed, friends. The HERO grill is here to save the day! It’s far different from what an RVer normally sees and we think you’re really going to like it. Emily explains what makes this grill different.

Yesterday’s featured article: Pipe thread tape: Use the right color, the right way

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Holy smokes this is fancy! Never worry about losing keys again…

Reader poll

Do you wear sunscreen when out in the sun?

Lather some on then tell us here.

Quick Tip

RV water heaters 101

If you’re new to using electronic ignition water heaters, it’s easy. With the switch ON, the light may blink, possibly turn on. When the light turns off, the heater is lit. Now the thermostat is in control, and the heater will light whenever there’s a demand for the flame to heat the water. If the light stays on, or comes back on for longer than a few seconds, the heater did not light. Flip the switch off and try again. If it repeatedly fails to light, check to make sure your gas valve is open at the propane cylinder. Still not working? Leave the switch off and contact an RV technician.

Website of the day

10 Best Places to Visit in Michigan

If these places (and photos) don’t make you want to visit Michigan – well, no doubt about it, they will! Have fun exploring this beautiful state!

This lint roller works like a vacuum

Used by the RVtravel.com staff!

We can’t recommend this lint roller enough. This eco-friendly, reusable (no wasteful sticky tape!) lint roller sucks up lint and pet hair like a vacuum. Simply roll back and forth over your clothing, on your furniture, or even on carpets or rugs. The lint and pet hair collects inside a small compartment that you empty once full. It works like a charm and it will save you money in the long run! Learn more or order here.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Boondockers Welcome: Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Bacon Cheeseburger Queso Dip

by Sherry Monfils from Worcester, MA

A nice way to kick up queso. This is a wonderful cheese dip that’s brought to a whole new level of goodness with a few special ingredients. Big chunks of bacon make this dip super yummy and a touch smoky. The cream cheese gives the dip a rich flavor and makes it super creamy. Tomatoes with chilies add a little kick. If you like things spicy, use the hotter ones. This cheese dip is great for a party, game day, or just when you want an easy appetizer. We guarantee even the pickiest of eaters will love this.

Hoooooooly yum! Get the recipe here.

Trivia

Have kidney stones (ouch!)? Ride a roller coaster! A study in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association shows that people with kidney stones passed them after enjoying a ride on Disneyland’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster. One man in the study passed one stone after each ride!

*What’s the average number of times a person pees in a day?

A.) Two

B.) Six

C. Nine

The answer is in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Posy is an Irish Glen of Imaal Terrier who is the granddaughter of our Tinker, that we went to Ireland in 2004 to get. She loves to look out the windows when we camp.” —Marty Dagneau-Bates

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

3-in-1 NOAA radio, flashlight and charger must-have for RVers

This emergency hand-crank radio is a necessity for RVers. Keep it somewhere safe, you never know when it will come in handy. The 3-in-1 radio is also a bright LED flashlight and a smartphone charger. The radio can be charged via solar charging, hand cranking or a USB plug. You’ll want to buy one here.

Leave here with a laugh

Thanks for sending, Doug and Jean!

