RVtravel.com podcast #23, September 3, 2021

Episode #23

RV Travel podcast: Industry insiders spill, Camping World owner “Made a Deal,” new Class C from Coachmen, news, recall, who boondocks?

The brain trust from RV Business magazine join us for predictions, trends, timely information and their take on the industry’s 800-lb. gorilla, Marcus Lemonis, too. A recall you should heed, news and information, preview a new Class C, and your thoughts on boondocking … all on this edition of the RVTravel.com podcast.

Here’s the lineup:

[2:17] Scott asks the question: Have you boondocked for a week or more? Answer – to come!

[2:58] News: What the heck is Marcus Lemonis up to with his latest purchase? Gas price info, and where the cheapest gas can be purchased.

[5:40] Industry insiders Sherman Goldenberg and Rick Kessler of RV Business magazine share their insights on new product trends, the used RV market, supply chain issues in the RV repair and sales worlds, and more.

[11:50] Sherman and Rick talk about the used RV market’s potential for buyers and sellers.

[22:40] New accessories, technology and product innovation…

[33:05] Sherman (who worked for the guy) assures us Marcus Lemonis has a plan for his game-show purchase, even if none of us are privy to it.

[40:50] Another recall, this one for van lifers who are Ford loyalists. There’s a new Class C from Coachmen, and “big” is the operative word.

[43:40] How many of us boondock for a week or more? We’ll have the answer, and some of your comments.

